Willowglade Technologies And Flatiron Health Partner To Enhance Patient Engagement And Practice Operations

- Nina Chavez, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances, Flatiron HealthLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Willowglade Technologies ®, provider of the only Unified Digital Patient ExperienceTM Platform available to oncology practices nationwide, today announced a new partnership with Flatiron Health , a leading healthtech company dedicated to expanding the possibilities of point of care solutions in oncology.The partnership aims to enhance patient centered care by expanding the availability of the Unified Digital Patient ExperienceTM Platform to practices using Flatiron's OncoEMR®, a leading cloud based electronic medical record.The Unified Digital Patient ExperienceTM Platform represents a significant leap forward in patient-centered care. Willowglade's platform allows patients to view appointment itineraries; conduct telehealth visits; complete Smart eForms Patient Reported Outcomes (ePROs) and Patient Surveys; view documents and lab results; send secure messages; leverage physician validated triage symptom pathways; and participate in Care Management programs such as PCM- significantly improving ease and effectiveness of communication and collaboration between patients and providers - all on a single platform."The partnership with Flatiron further solidifies the move by oncology practices to implement the Unified Digital Patient ExperienceTM Platform, allowing practices to replace up to five stand-alone systems, significantly simplifying technical integration as well as operational processes,” said John Papandrea, Willowglade Technologies CEO.“Together with Flatiron, we believe that our combined platforms will position practices to improve business and clinical operations in a way that has not been previously achievable. Additionally, we believe that empowering patients with access to their health information and facilitating improved communication and collaboration between providers and patients will lead to improved patient experiences and ultimately improved health outcomes.""We're thrilled to partner with Willowglade Technologies to find innovative ways to improve clinical operations for our provider network and clinicians." said Nina Chavez, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances, Flatiron Health.“Willowglade's Unified Digital Patient ExperienceTM together with OncoEMR positions practices to spend more time with patients and provide a better care experience for clinicians and their patients.”This partnership follows the recent announcement of the partnership between Willowglade Technologies and The ONCare Alliance.About Willowglade TechnologiesWillowglade Technologies offers a comprehensive platform that consolidates various aspects of the patient journey into a single, user-friendly platform - including the Personal Health Navigator Patient Portal, Itinerary Reminders, Patient Messaging, Smart E-Forms, ePROs, Triage and Communication Center, Oral Oncolytic Adherence monitoring, Telehealth capabilities and more. By providing a seamless experience, the platform improves communication between patients and providers and empowers patients to take an active role in their healthcare, with a view to improving overall patient outcomes. Willowglade's commitment to innovation and a strong focus on being“customer-centric” positions them as a leader in their field.About Flatiron HealthFlatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients' real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group.Flatiron@FlatironHealthFlatiron Health Media ContactNina Toor...Willowglade Technologies Contact

