Mama Mandy's Mercantile Ohio Home-Based Business Strengthens Local Farm Partnerships For Skincare & Self-Care Line

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mama Mandy's Mercantile Logo

Owner of Mama Mandy's Mercantile Mandy Simmons

Mama Mandy's Coconut Soy Candles

Akron, Ohio small business owner expands local agricultural partnerships through home-based production of skincare and home goods

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mama Mandy's Mercantile announces new partnerships with Ohio farmers to source materials for their home-based production of skincare and home goods. This development represents a growing trend of micro-businesses creating direct farm-to-consumer chains. Information about their operations is available at Mama Mandy's Mercantile .The business creates small-batch products from locally-sourced materials, viewable on their Online Store . Their beef tallow-based skincare items demonstrate how small-scale production can effectively utilize local farm resources.According to recent Small Business Administration data, home-based businesses like Mama Mandy's Mercantile represent 50% of all small businesses in the United States, contributing significantly to local economies. In Northeast Ohio, the number of micro-businesses partnering with agricultural providers has increased by 35% since 2023."Small businesses like ours create direct connections between farmers and consumers," states Mandy Simmons, owner of Mama Mandy's Mercantile. "Working with local farmers allows us to maintain quality control while supporting Ohio agriculture."The business has established relationships with farms in Summit and Medina counties, creating a sustainable supply chain that supports local agriculture. This network enables the transformation of traditional farm products into personal care items, demonstrating innovative uses for agricultural resources.The business focuses on:Direct partnerships with Ohio farmsSmall-batch production methodsMinimal waste practicesLocal resource utilizationCurrent production includes:Tallow-based skin productsBeard care itemsSoy candlesGrooming productsThe rise of direct-to-consumer sales has enabled businesses like Mama Mandy's Mercantile to reach customers beyond local markets. Recent data from the Ohio Small Business Development Center shows that home-based businesses utilizing e-commerce platforms have experienced an average growth rate of 28% in cross-state sales during 2024.Industry data shows increasing consumer interest in home-based businesses that source materials locally. This model of micro-production represents a growing segment of Ohio's small business economy."Recent market analysis shows consumers are increasingly seeking products with traceable sourcing. A 2024 consumer study indicates 76% of shoppers prefer to purchase from businesses where they can verify ingredient origins and 79% of consumers report they are more likely to be loyal to brands that provide detailed information past the physical packaging."About Mama Mandy's Mercantile Based in Akron, Ohio, Mama Mandy's Mercantile is a home-based business creating skincare, beard care, and candle products. The business maintains direct relationships with local suppliers while serving customers nationwide through online sales.For more information, please contact:Mandy Simmons(234) 288-9624...

Mandy Simmons

Mama Mandy's Mercantile

+1 (234) 288-9624

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.