PR Daily Names Channel V Media A Top PR Agency Of 2024

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- V , a communications strategy and PR firm that builds momentum for established enterprises and emerging venture‐backed innovators, has been recognized as one of PR Daily's 2024 Top Agencies List . The prestigious list celebrates the most innovative and effective PR and communications agencies from across the industry. Channel V Media ranks among the top-performing companies of the year.

Since 2008, Channel V Media has been creating differentiated market positioning for clients spanning the financial, retail, marketing, software, manufacturing, healthcare, climate and consumer goods sectors. The agency's work transforming everyday news into compelling business narratives has propelled numerous companies–domestic and internationally based– into the forefront of media conversations.

Channel V Media earned its place on this year's Top Agencies List due in part to its work to break Norway and Switzerland-based companies, Heimdall Power and Meteomatics into the U.S. market. Through strategic market positioning and carefully crafted media stories, the agency was able to put each company at the center of high-value national and industry-specific conversations, while simultaneously differentiating them from domestic U.S. competitors.

Meteomatics has been recognized throughout trade and national media for the launch of its“Meteodrone”--an autonomous weather device that measures climate factors in hard-to-access altitudes–in the U.S. Heimdall Power's Neuron sensors–which sit atop high voltage power lines and unlock up to 40% energy from power grids–were similarly embraced by U.S. media, earning the nickname“Magic Balls” and creating explosive awareness and demand for the company's solution.

“The media is extremely crowded and complex to navigate. Companies that want to leverage it to reach their audiences must transform the messages they want to communicate into relevant stories,” said Gretel Going, President of Channel V Media.“This approach not only captures media attention; it has the potential to capture market share. Being included on this year's list is a testament to our commitment to bringing companies' innovation and insights to the center of industry conversations.”

PR Daily's Top Agencies List honors agencies that have demonstrated superior expertise in public relations, marketing, social media, crisis communications, media relations and more.

"Congratulations to Channel V Media for earning a spot on PR Daily's 2024 Top Agencies List,” said Brendan Gannon, senior marketing manager for Ragan's Award programs.“We are proud to honor agencies like yours that set the standard for excellence, and we look forward to celebrating your achievements at the Awards Luncheon in December."

About Channel V Media

Founded in 2008, Channel V Media (CVM) is a communications strategy and PR firm that specializes in building market momentum for companies ranging from Fortune 500 industry leaders to emerging venture‐backed innovators. CVM builds awareness for companies and their products, develops C-suite leaders into industry visionaries, positions clients to be among the most vocal in high-value conversations and drives inbound leads. Current and past clients include Bluecore, GFT Technologies, SBS, Diebold Nixdorf, Bold Commerce, Shapermint and Penn Mutual.

About Ragan Communications and Ragan

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites-PRDaily and Ragan-are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.



