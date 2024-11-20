The Revolutionary Post-Accident Drug And Alcohol Testing App For Companies Required To Comply With DOT Regulations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Readi Collect System

Readi Collect Endorsement by Intellenet

Coverage Map

READI Collect simplifies the entire post-accident testing procedure, providing a user-friendly for employees and employers alike.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Introducing the revolutionary solution in workplace safety compliance. READI Collect is officially launching today. Readi is Readi.READI Collect has launched offering a revolutionary new app designed to streamline the post-accident drug and alcohol testing process for companies.Due to compliance requirements with Department of Transportation regulations, this app offers unprecedented collector response time and real-time reporting, making it easier than ever for employers to conduct post-accident testing within the DOT regulation timelines.The app also benefits customers with non-DOT-regulated employees, as it allows for scheduled onsite testing, eliminating the need for employees to travel to a testing facility. With our precise reporting this will be a big help meeting any OSHA safety requirements. With its user-friendly interface and advanced patented technology, READI Collect is the cutting-edge solution for drug and alcohol testing compliance.With a focus on post-accident onsite testing, READI Collect has a streamlined and efficient approach to ensure workplace safety and regulatory compliance. Stay ahead of the curve with this cutting-edge solution.Know more about The READI Collect System.NATIONAL COVERAGEWith a large network of collectors across the country Readi Collect will have a professional to users in record time. The goal is to reach each user within the required DOT time limits.COMPANY PORTALEvery subscriber to the READI Network will have access to their own company portal. Data of current collection events, events scheduled in the future, and a number of reports geared to meet the requirements of the DOT are available on the app.PATENTED READI NETWORK APPThe READI Network is a patented application that is based on Geo Net technology that connects users to a nationwide network of professionals in seconds.24/7 CUSTOMER SERVICESince business these days works around the clock. Users will have access to our customer service, dispatch, and our nationwide network of professional 24/7 365 days a year.DETAILED REPORTSFrom the customer portal, users can see reports for every event with details like; precise location and time stamps of event initiation and every step of interaction along the way to completion. Depending on the type of event, users may see scene photos, witness accounts, weather, and road conditions, and many more all presented in a clear and concise format.AUDIT ASSISTANCEIf any event is audited by a DOT agent or an insurance or law enforcement agent, Readi Collect is here to help provide with exact reporting and as needed expert witness support.Readi Collect's goal is to revolutionize the drug and alcohol testing process, making it easier and more efficient for companies to prioritize the safety of employees and the public.Know more about Readi Collect today.Address: 1209 Orange St. Wilmington, DE 19801

Why Post-Accident Drug and Alcohol Testing Matters | READI COLLECT 2024

