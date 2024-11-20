Brianne Dressen's New Book, 'Worth A Shot?,' Shines A Light On The Hidden Costs Of Medical Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Just in time for holiday shopping, a gripping memoir exposes the dark side of clinical trials and reveals a survivor's fight for justice and global advocacy.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In 2020, Brianne Dressen, a Utah preschool teacher and devoted mother, stepped up to do her part in ending the pandemic by enrolling in a clinical trial for AstraZeneca's vaccine. She believed in science, community, and progress. What followed was a harrowing journey into the dark side of medical innovation-one that turned her life upside down and exposed systemic failures in medicine, government, and corporate accountability.Worth a Shot? Secrets of the Clinical Trial Participant Who Inspired a Global Movement (release date: November 26) is a riveting blend of memoir, medical mystery, and social commentary. Brianne candidly shares her story of suffering severe neurological side effects within hours of receiving the experimental vaccine. The pain, which she describes as feeling like constant electrocution, left her disabled, unable to care for her children or resume her former life.As Brianne navigated the healthcare system, she discovered unsettling truths about the pharmaceutical industry's influence over clinical trials, medical professionals, and public discourse. The book details her transformation from a hopeful volunteer to an outspoken advocate for thousands of vaccine-injured individuals around the globe."Every American needs to know Bri's account of what happens after the injury," writes Robert F. Kennedy Jr., adding that her story reveals the intersection of power, profit, and patient neglect in the medical-industrial complex.Worth a Shot? isn't just a whistleblower's account. It's a call for compassion, accountability, and systemic reform. Readers will be inspired by Brianne's resilience and the unexpected allies she found in her fight for justice, including grassroots organizations like React19 and UKCVFamily, both of which will receive all proceeds from the book's sales.“This book is a wake-up call about the gross abuse of power shrouded in 'healthcare,'” says actress and advocate Drea de Matteo.“Brianne is bravely leading the charge so we won't get fooled again.”In Worth a Shot?, Brianne Dressen doesn't just share her story-she ignites a movement for change, empowering readers to question their own assumptions about the healthcare system, government policies, and corporate ethics.Praise for Worth a Shot?“It will make you angry, bring tears to your eyes, and warm your heart at the resilience, love, and sheer determination that come from shared adversity.” -Mark Sharman, producer, Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion“No other book in this space provides the unique narrative that delivers a critical and honest 'behind-the-scenes' reality.” -Dr. Ken Ruettgers, former NFL player and authorWorth a Shot? is available for pre-order now and will officially launch on November 26.About the Authors* Brianne Dressen is a former preschool teacher and community advocate who has dedicated her life to raising awareness about vaccine injuries and advocating for the individuals and families affected by them. She lives in Utah with her husband and two children.* Caroline Pover is a multiple award-winning author, entrepreneur, public speaker, and philanthropist. Having spent a significant part of her adult life in Tokyo, her earlier works related to Japan. Her book about the decade following the Japanese tsunami and the forgotten community she befriended and supported there was awarded Best Memoir in the 2021 Next Generation Indie Book Awards. After being diagnosed with her own adverse reaction to a Covid vaccine, her writing became more health-focused. She produced the first survival guide for Covid vaccine injury, followed by a health workbook. Worth a Shot? is her eighth book. Caroline is the Chair of Trustees of UKCVFamily, the only registered charity in England and Wales supporting the Covid vaccine-injured. She lives in the UK, where she runs a food business in between writing and public speaking. Her website and blog can be found at .For more information, interviews, or review copies of Worth a Shot?, please contact: ...

