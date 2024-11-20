U.S. Manufacturers Make Encryption Essential For Protecting Critical Data, According To Apricorn Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

POWAY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricorn , the leading of software-free, 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted USB drives, today announced manufacturing-specific findings from global research of IT security decision-makers. The survey revealed that U.S.-based respondents are focused on the adoption of encryption as they prioritize data protection strategies in an increasingly interconnected environment.

With the rise of 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), manufacturers face increased cybersecurity threats to their operational technology (OT) environments. Encryption plays a crucial role in protecting ICS and SCADA systems from unauthorized access and cyberattacks that could disrupt production lines, compromise product quality or spread through global supply chains.

Apricorn's research found that manufacturers are aware of the threat to their industry and have turned to encryption to help fortify their data. Key findings include:



Mandating Encryption: An overwhelming 87% of organizations now enforce encryption for all data held on removable media. This underscores the growing recognition that hardware encryption is vital for securing portable devices often used in manufacturing environments, where data is regularly transferred between facilities, partners, and remote workers.

Securing the Supply Chain: With increased reliance on interconnected systems and data sharing across supply chains, 45% of respondents exclusively permit the use of hardware-encrypted, organization-approved removable media. This reflects a proactive approach to mitigating risks associated with data breaches that could disrupt operations and compromise intellectual property. Protecting Sensitive Data: Manufacturing organizations handle sensitive data, including designs, blueprints, and proprietary processes. Over 93% of U.S. IT security decision-makers in the manufacturing industry reported encrypting data on laptops and desktops, while a significant number also encrypt mobile phones (87%) and USB sticks (84%). This comprehensive approach to data protection is crucial for maintaining competitiveness and complying with industry regulations.

"Manufacturers are recognizing the critical need for robust encryption to protect their valuable data assets," said Kurt Markley, Managing Director, Americas Apricorn. "The enforcement of hardware-encrypted devices, particularly for removable media, demonstrates a commitment to securing data across the manufacturing ecosystem, from the factory floor to remote work locations."

In addition to securing industrial control systems, manufacturers must meet a host of compliance and industry regulations ranging from privacy standards like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) to the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), which controls the import/export of defense articles and services. They must also be conscientious about protecting their own intellectual property to keep their competitive advantage. Putting a focus on encrypting data both at rest and on the move is a critical step in meeting compliance standards and safeguarding designs, formulas or other sensitive data.

"As manufacturing environments become more connected and data-driven, encryption is no longer just a best practice, but a necessity," added Markley. "Protecting data at every point of its lifecycle is essential for mitigating risks, maintaining operational efficiency, and ensuring compliance in today's dynamic manufacturing landscape."

Methodology

The research was conducted by Censuswide with 604 UK and U.S. IT security decision makers (manager level +) of large companies in both countries between May 7, 2024 – May 10,2024.

Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.

