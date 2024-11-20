Public Consulting Group Achieves Prestigious International Dyslexia Association Accreditation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Accredited course designed to help educators prepare to help more kids become proficient readers.

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group (PCG) is proud to announce that the International Dyslexia Association (IDA) has accredited its innovative asynchronous course, "Building a Strong Foundation for Lifelong Literacy Success." The course contains six modules and comprehensive assessments which, together, are designed to help teachers to effectively deliver structured literacy instruction. Data shows explicit and systematic teaching of foundational reading skills can help most students become proficient readers.

"International Dyslexia Association accreditation is a game-changer for our organization and the educators we serve. IDA Accreditation not only validates the rigorous quality of our course, but also highlights our commitment to equipping teachers with the most effective strategies aligned to the science of reading," said Dr. Evan Lefsky, Director, Education Consulting. "I am proud to lead a team that prioritizes literacy and strives to make a difference in the lives of students."

IDA's Accreditation process is rigorous and ensures educator preparation programs meet the highest standards in structured literacy, especially for students with dyslexia. Programs undergo a comprehensive review and participate in one of three annual cohorts to ensure alignment with IDA's Knowledge and Practice Standards (KPS) for Teachers of Reading. Achieving IDA Accreditation is a prestigious honor that signifies a program's commitment to excellence and adherence to evidence-based practices in the science of reading through explicit and systematic instruction.

"This accreditation represents not just the culmination of hard work, but a deep commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based professional learning opportunities that directly impact educators and transform student outcomes," said PCG Associate Manager Gerry Stefhon. "We are proud to offer services that can profoundly impact literacy instruction and improve the long-term academic and life trajectories of students across the nation."

According to the National Literacy Institute, nearly 40% of students across the nation are unable to read at even a basic level. Data also shows that 95% of students who receive structured literacy instruction become proficient readers, compared to just 30% who can become proficient readers after receiving balanced literacy instruction. Literacy instruction has far-reaching impacts on students' life trajectories, including employment, lifetime income, and health and wellness.

