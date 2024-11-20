Fidelis Care Awards $128,000 In Rural Health Grants To Nine Community Organizations Across New York State

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Grants Aimed at Improving Rural Outcomes

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of National Rural Health Day , Thursday, November 21, Fidelis Care , a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members in New York State and a Centene Corporation company, has awarded $128,000 in rural health grants to nine community-based organizations. The grants aim to assist organizations that support health and wellness in rural communities across New York, with an emphasis on serving high-need, low-income individuals and their families.

The 2024 Fidelis Care rural health grant recipients are:



AIM Independent Living Center, Steuben County

Cornell Cooperative Extension, Broome County

Cornell Cooperative Extension, Steuben County

Dutchess Outreach, Dutchess County

Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, Jefferson County

Genesee Orleans Ministry of Concern, Orleans County

Literacy West NY, Inc., Allegany County

Norfolk Raymondville Food Pantry, St. Lawrence County Restoration Society, Inc., Genesee County

"Fidelis Care is pleased to offer these grants ahead of National Rural Health Day to support organizations that work to improve health outcomes in rural communities across New York State," said Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vincent Marchello. "The grants are centered on enhancing programs and building partnerships that address barriers to care such as health literacy, transportation, food insecurity, dental care, hygiene, and other factors faced by rural communities."

Nearly 60 million Americans live in rural areas , including 1.5 million in New York State. The U.S. Government Accountability Office shows that these communities often face significant barriers to healthcare access, including a shortage of providers, longer travel distances to medical facilities, and limited access to specialized services. Rural residents also often experience a lack of broadband internet, which hinders the use of telehealth services that have become crucial in expanding access to care.

Literacy West NY, Inc. (LWNY) is committed to serving diverse and rural populations by offering workshops, classroom-based instruction, and community outreach that focus on practical health information. The Fidelis Care grant will help LWNY launch a health literacy program to empower adults with knowledge and skills for healthier living. Participants will gain tools to navigate healthcare systems, understand preventive care options, and make informed health-related decisions for themselves and their families.

"We are immensely grateful to receive funding from Fidelis Care for our rural health initiative," said Literacy West NY, Inc. Executive Community Relations Coordinator Adrianna Seewaldt. "Empowering individuals with the knowledge to make informed health decisions is essential to our mission of supporting lifelong learning and self-sufficiency. With this initiative, we aim to address health disparities in our region by equipping people with the resources and confidence they need to lead healthier lives."

Restoration Society, Inc. (RSI) is a peer-led organization that has served Western New York for over 50 years, focusing on mental health recovery. RSI's mission is to enhance quality of life by addressing the key areas of health, home, purpose, and community. Through its Genesee ACE Employment program, RSI extends personalized support to residents in rural counties like Genesee and Orleans, where barriers to healthcare, employment, and community participation are especially pronounced.



Restoration Society, Inc. CEO Eric Weigel said, "This funding will significantly advance our 'Empowering Rural Participants through Integrated Support Systems' initiative, which aims to improve healthcare access, employment opportunities, and digital literacy for rural residents in Western New York. With Fidelis Care's support, we are excited to offer digital skills training to help participants connect with telehealth services and navigate essential healthcare resources, along with guidance on community transportation options to improve access to jobs, medical appointments, and other critical services."



The Fidelis Care rural health grant applications were open to not-for-profit organizations with 501(c)(3) status and healthcare providers in New York State. The grant program is part of a three-tiered Fidelis Care health equity giving campaign that also supports behavioral health and maternal health providers and organizations.

