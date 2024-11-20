(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The USA is the fastest-growing country in North America's industrial sectors, holding a significant share of the self-adhesive films market. This growth is driven by strong demand from the chemical and building & industries, and it is expected to further boost the market's expansion in the region.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global self-adhesive films , valued at USD 58.1 billion in 2021, is projected to reach an impressive USD 99.8 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, according to recent market insights. In 2020, the revenue generated by the self-adhesive films sector stood at USD 55.0 billion, highlighting robust and consistent growth.

The rise in demand for versatile, durable, and easy-to-apply packaging and labeling solutions is a key driver behind the market's expansion. Self-adhesive films have become indispensable across industries such as food & beverage, automotive, healthcare, and consumer goods, offering solutions that combine functionality with efficiency. From branding and decoration to protection and information dissemination, these films serve as an essential component in modern manufacturing and packaging processes.

The shift toward flexible plastic packaging solutions further amplifies the demand for self-adhesive films. Their benefits, including ease of application, reduced packaging time, and enhanced product shelf appeal, make them a preferred choice for manufacturers and retailers.

Opportunities in the Corrugated Packaging Sector

Another significant factor driving market growth is the increasing demand for self-adhesive films in the shipping and logistics sectors. With the rise in e-commerce and international trade, the need for reliable and durable packaging solutions is at an all-time high.

Self-adhesive films offer high adhesive strength, durability, and elasticity, making them ideal for use in corrugated packaging, which is widely used by manufacturers in the shipping industry. This growing reliance on self-adhesive films for corrugated packaging is expected to further boost market sales.

Emerging Trends: Antimicrobial Self-Adhesive Films

In response to evolving consumer needs, top global manufacturers are increasingly introducing antimicrobial self-adhesive films. These films not only offer the benefits of traditional self-adhesive films, such as ease of use and durability, but also provide enhanced protection against harmful microorganisms.

The antimicrobial feature adds significant value to the product, making it highly desirable in industries that require additional hygiene standards, such as food packaging and healthcare. This trend is expected to fuel consumer adoption, further expanding the market.

"The self-adhesive films market continues to expand rapidly, driven by demand across various sectors like automotive, packaging, and electronics. Innovations in adhesive technologies and a shift toward eco-friendly materials are key trends shaping this growth. As industries focus on efficiency and sustainability, the market's future looks promising with significant potential for new applications." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Challenges Confronting the Growth of the Self-Adhesive Films Market

: The growing demand for eco-friendly products has pushed manufacturers to find sustainable alternatives for self-adhesive films. Non-biodegradable materials and excessive plastic waste remain a major challenge in the market, with increasing regulations aimed at reducing environmental impact.: The cost of raw materials such as acrylics, PVC, and other polymers used in self-adhesive films can fluctuate, affecting the overall production cost. These price increases can lead to higher product prices, which may impact market growth, especially in cost-sensitive regions.: Self-adhesive films are often subject to wear and tear over time, especially when exposed to extreme weather conditions or surface contamination. The challenge is to develop adhesives and films that offer long-term performance, especially in demanding applications like automotive or construction.: The self-adhesive films market faces stiff competition from alternative solutions like pre-coated adhesives, traditional glues, or tapes. These alternatives sometimes offer lower costs or better performance in specific applications, challenging the growth of self-adhesive films.: While innovation in adhesives and film technology is growing, challenges remain in scaling up production processes that maintain consistent quality, especially for niche applications like automotive and electronics. Manufacturers face difficulties in meeting specific requirements, such as thickness, texture, or color, which can impact market penetration and consumer satisfaction.

Key Factors Driving Growth in the Self-Adhesive Films Market



Increased Demand for Customization and Personalization : Self-adhesive films are widely used for custom labeling, decorative applications, and vehicle wraps. The growing trend of personalization in various sectors, including packaging, automotive, and home decor, is driving the demand for these films.

Expansion of the Packaging Industry : The rise of e-commerce and the need for attractive and functional packaging solutions have spurred the use of self-adhesive films in packaging. These films offer easy application, durability, and versatile design options, making them a preferred choice for product packaging.

Growth in the Automotive Sector : Self-adhesive films are increasingly used for vehicle wraps, decals, and window tints, offering cost-effective and aesthetic alternatives to traditional automotive paints. This demand is being fueled by the expanding automotive industry and the growing popularity of customizations in vehicle design.

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Eco-friendly Materials : Self-adhesive films made from recyclable or biodegradable materials are gaining traction due to the growing consumer and regulatory pressure for sustainable products. This shift toward eco-friendly materials is driving the market growth. Technological Advancements and Innovation : Continuous advancements in adhesive technologies and film coatings are improving the performance of self-adhesive films. Innovations such as UV resistance, weatherproofing, and improved adhesive strength are expanding the range of applications, including in harsh environments, thus boosting market growth.







Competitive Landscape: Self-adhesive Films Market

Global players:

3M CompanyOrson MediaNovacelHEXIS S.A.S.POLIFILMOLBRICH GmbHAMC AG groupDecal and others.

Asia Pacific players:

SHENZHEN SUN TONE NEW MATERIAL CO.LTD.JUTU INTERNATIONAL LTDGuangzhou Anolly Advanced MaterialsGuangzhou Anolly Advanced Materials

Recent Development

In July 2020, a company named Decal has become the latest manufacturer to launch the self-adhesive antimicrobial film to support Covid-safe efforts in catering, industrial, retail and transportation environments.



Key Segments of Self-adhesive Films Market Covered in the Report

Based on Material:



Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Others (PET, PU, PA)

Based on Product:



Translucent

Transparent Opaque



Based on End-user:



Shipping & Logistic

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace Automotive

Based on Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa



German Translation

Der weltweite Markt für selbstklebende Folien, der im Jahr 2021 auf 58,1 Mrd. USD geschätzt wird, wird bis 2031 voraussichtlich beeindruckende 99,8 Mrd. USD erreichen, was einer CAGR von 5,6 % im Prognosezeitraum entspricht, wie aus jüngsten Markteinblicken hervorgeht. Im Jahr 2020 belief sich der Umsatz des Sektors Selbstklebefolien auf 55,0 Milliarden US-Dollar, was ein robustes und stetiges Wachstum unterstreicht.

Die steigende Nachfrage nach vielseitigen, langlebigen und einfach anzuwendenden Verpackungs- und Etikettierlösungen ist ein wichtiger Treiber für die Expansion des Marktes. Selbstklebende Folien sind aus Branchen wie der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie, der Automobilindustrie, dem Gesundheitswesen und der Konsumgüterindustrie nicht mehr wegzudenken und bieten Lösungen, die Funktionalität mit Effizienz verbinden. Von der Markenbildung über die Dekoration bis hin zum Schutz und zur Informationsverbreitung sind diese Folien ein wesentlicher Bestandteil moderner Herstellungs- und Verpackungsprozesse.

Die Verlagerung hin zu flexiblen Kunststoffverpackungslösungen verstärkt die Nachfrage nach selbstklebenden Folien weiter. Ihre Vorteile, darunter eine einfache Anwendung, eine verkürzte Verpackungszeit und eine verbesserte Attraktivität des Produkts im Regal, machen sie zu einer bevorzugten Wahl für Hersteller und Einzelhändler.

Chancen im Bereich Wellpappenverpackungen

Ein weiterer wesentlicher Faktor für das Marktwachstum ist die steigende Nachfrage nach Selbstklebefolien in der Versand- und Logistikbranche. Mit dem Anstieg des E-Commerce und des internationalen Handels ist der Bedarf an zuverlässigen und langlebigen Verpackungslösungen so hoch wie nie zuvor.

Selbstklebende Folien bieten eine hohe Klebkraft, Haltbarkeit und Elastizität und eignen sich daher ideal für den Einsatz in Wellpappenverpackungen, die von Herstellern in der Schifffahrtsindustrie weit verbreitet sind. Es wird erwartet, dass diese zunehmende Abhängigkeit von selbstklebenden Folien für Wellpappenverpackungen den Marktumsatz weiter ankurbeln wird.

Neue Trends: Antimikrobielle Selbstklebefolien

Als Reaktion auf die sich wandelnden Verbraucherbedürfnisse führen weltweit führende Hersteller zunehmend antimikrobielle Selbstklebefolien ein. Diese Folien bieten nicht nur die Vorteile herkömmlicher Selbstklebefolien, wie z. B. einfache Handhabung und Haltbarkeit, sondern bieten auch einen verbesserten Schutz vor schädlichen Mikroorganismen.

Die antimikrobielle Eigenschaft verleiht dem Produkt einen erheblichen Mehrwert und ist daher in Branchen sehr wünschenswert, die zusätzliche Hygienestandards erfordern, wie z. B. bei Lebensmittelverpackungen und im Gesundheitswesen. Es wird erwartet, dass dieser Trend die Akzeptanz der Verbraucher ankurbeln und den Markt weiter vergrößern wird.

"Der Markt für selbstklebende Folien wächst weiterhin schnell, angetrieben durch die Nachfrage in verschiedenen Sektoren wie Automobil, Verpackung und Elektronik. Innovationen in der Klebstofftechnologie und die Umstellung auf umweltfreundliche Materialien sind die wichtigsten Trends, die dieses Wachstum prägen. Da sich die Industrie auf Effizienz und Nachhaltigkeit konzentriert, sieht die Zukunft des Marktes vielversprechend aus und bietet ein erhebliches Potenzial für neue Anwendungen." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Herausforderungen für das Wachstum des Marktes für selbstklebende Folien

: Die wachsende Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen Produkten hat die Hersteller dazu veranlasst, nachhaltige Alternativen für Selbstklebefolien zu finden. Nicht biologisch abbaubare Materialien und übermäßiger Kunststoffabfall bleiben eine große Herausforderung auf dem Markt, da immer mehr Vorschriften zur Verringerung der Umweltbelastung erlassen werden.: Die Kosten für Rohstoffe wie Acryl, PVC und andere Polymere, die in selbstklebenden Folien verwendet werden, können schwanken, was sich auf die Gesamtproduktionskosten auswirkt. Diese Preiserhöhungen können zu höheren Produktpreisen führen, was sich auf das Marktwachstum auswirken kann, insbesondere in kostensensiblen Regionen.: Selbstklebende Folien unterliegen im Laufe der Zeit oft einem Verschleiß, insbesondere wenn sie extremen Witterungsbedingungen oder Oberflächenverunreinigungen ausgesetzt sind. Die Herausforderung besteht darin, Klebstoffe und Folien zu entwickeln, die eine langfristige Leistung bieten, insbesondere in anspruchsvollen Anwendungen wie der Automobilindustrie oder dem Bauwesen.: Der Markt für selbstklebende Folien steht in harter Konkurrenz durch alternative Lösungen wie vorbeschichtete Klebstoffe, herkömmliche Klebstoffe oder Klebebänder. Diese Alternativen bieten manchmal niedrigere Kosten oder eine bessere Leistung in bestimmten Anwendungen, was das Wachstum von Selbstklebefolien erschwert.: Während die Innovationen in der Klebstoff- und Folientechnologie zunehmen, bleiben Herausforderungen bei der Skalierung von Produktionsprozessen, die eine gleichbleibende Qualität gewährleisten, insbesondere für Nischenanwendungen wie Automobil und Elektronik. Hersteller haben Schwierigkeiten, bestimmte Anforderungen wie Dicke, Textur oder Farbe zu erfüllen, was sich auf die Marktdurchdringung und die Verbraucherzufriedenheit auswirken kann.

Schlüsselfaktoren für das Wachstum des Marktes für selbstklebende Folien



Erhöhte Nachfrage nach Individualisierung und Personalisierung : Selbstklebende Folien werden häufig für kundenspezifische Etikettierungen, dekorative Anwendungen und Fahrzeugfolierungen verwendet. Der wachsende Trend zur Personalisierung in verschiedenen Sektoren, darunter Verpackung, Automobil und Wohnkultur, treibt die Nachfrage nach diesen Folien an.

Expansion der Verpackungsindustrie : Der Aufstieg des E-Commerce und der Bedarf an attraktiven und funktionalen Verpackungslösungen haben die Verwendung von Selbstklebefolien in Verpackungen vorangetrieben. Diese Folien bieten eine einfache Anwendung, Langlebigkeit und vielseitige Designoptionen, was sie zu einer bevorzugten Wahl für Produktverpackungen macht.

Wachstum im Automobilsektor : Selbstklebende Folien werden zunehmend für Fahrzeugfolierungen, Aufkleber und Scheibentönungen verwendet und bieten kostengünstige und ästhetische Alternativen zu herkömmlichen Autolacken. Diese Nachfrage wird durch die expandierende Automobilindustrie und die wachsende Beliebtheit von Anpassungen im Fahrzeugdesign angeheizt.

Steigende Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen und umweltfreundlichen Materialien : Selbstklebende Folien aus recycelbaren oder biologisch abbaubaren Materialien gewinnen aufgrund des wachsenden Verbraucher- und Regulierungsdrucks für nachhaltige Produkte an Bedeutung. Diese Verlagerung hin zu umweltfreundlichen Materialien treibt das Marktwachstum voran. Technologischer Fortschritt und Innovation : Kontinuierliche Fortschritte bei Klebetechnologien und Folienbeschichtungen verbessern die Leistung von selbstklebenden Folien. Innovationen wie UV-Beständigkeit, Witterungsbeständigkeit und verbesserte Klebkraft erweitern das Anwendungsspektrum, auch in rauen Umgebungen, und kurbeln so das Marktwachstum an.



Wettbewerbsumfeld: Markt für selbstklebende Folien

Global Player:

3M UnternehmenOrson MedienNovacelHEXIS S.A.S.POLIFILMOLBRICH GmbHAMC AG GruppeAufkleber und andere.

Akteure im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum:

SHENZHEN SUN TONE NEUES MATERIALJUTU INTERNATIONAL GMBHGuangzhou Anolly Advanced MaterialsGuangzhou Anolly Advanced Materials

Jüngste Entwicklung

Im Juli 2020 hat ein Unternehmen namens Decal als jüngster Hersteller die selbstklebende antimikrobielle Folie auf den Markt gebracht, um die Covid-sicheren Bemühungen in Gastronomie, Industrie, Einzelhandel und Transportwesen zu unterstützen.



Schlüsselsegmente des Marktes für selbstklebende Folien, die im Bericht behandelt werden

Basierend auf dem Material:



Polypropylen (PP)

Polyethylen (PE)

Polyvinylchlorid (PVC) Sonstige (PET, PU, PA)

Basierend auf dem Produkt:



Durchscheinend

Durchsichtig Undurchsichtig



Basierend auf dem Endbenutzer:



Versand & Logistik

Elektrik & Elektronik

Luft- und Raumfahrt Selbstfahrend

Basierend auf der Region:



Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Südasien

Ostasien

Ozeanien Naher Osten & Afrika



Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging . Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

