Cellebrite And Relativity Deliver Solutions To Transform The Mobile Data Collection Landscape

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cellebrite Endpoint Inspector Solutions are now generally available within RelativityOne

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in premier digital investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, and Relativity , a global company, announced today the general availability of the integration of Cellebrite's mobile collection solutions, Endpoint Inspector and Endpoint Mobile Now , into the RelativityOne platform.

The need for mobile collection in legal processes continues to grow and this new solution makes the management of mobile data faster, more accessible and highly efficient. An Advanced Access (AA) program was conducted in July 2024 with a group of customers and partners, including large corporations, legal service providers and law firms. AA users tested the end-to-end solution, with a focus on usability and data accuracy, and provided feedback to Cellebrite and Relativity. It used to take days, or even weeks to go from collecting data to processing. The AA users got to experience a new era of efficiency, collecting an entire mobile device for review in RelativityOne in just over an hour.

“We are so pleased to know our partnership with Relativity is reshaping the way mobile data and eDiscovery are perceived,” said Ronnen Armon, Chief Products and Technologies Officer at Cellebrite.“Our 2024 Industry Trends survey shows ninety-seven percent of eDiscovery cases now involve at least one mobile device, and our integration allows examiners to accurately and efficiently extract the data needed with minimal disruption.”

"Integrating Cellebrite's mobile collection solutions into RelativityOne Collect significantly enhances workflow efficiency and sets a new benchmark for managing mobile data," said Chris Brown, Chief Product Officer at Relativity. "The insightful feedback from our AA customers and partners highlights the positive impact this collaboration is bringing. Together, our dedicated teams will continue to drive the industry forward, unlocking the full potential of remote collection and delivering unparalleled solutions."

Antonio Avant, Litigation Technology Manager at Troutman Pepper eMerge, said the RelativityOne and Cellebrite Mobile Collection and Conversion integration allows them to keep up with growing demand and last-minute mobile collection requests.“From our work alone this year, we've seen at least a 30 to almost 40 percent increase in mobile data collection,” Avant said, adding that from a staffing perspective, this“allows me to do a lot more with less.”

Remote mobile device collections can now be fully orchestrated and monitored, end to end, all from within RelativityOne Collect. This includes custodian notification, device collection and an automatic and secure transfer of the mobile data through the integration with Cellebrite Endpoint Inspector directly into RelativityOne. All short message data is automatically converted to Relativity Short Message Format (RSMF), which allows a near native review experience in the RelativityOne Viewer. This integration is designed for ease of use, ensuring that partners and enterprise users can operate it without ever having to travel to the custodian or take possession of the device.

“It's a game changer for us to be able to handle our own cellphone collections,” said Chris Cameron, Director of Account Services at PLUSnxt.“We don't have a forensics team on staff, we have partners we have to call up to do cellphone collections, but now that's something we can do.”

As a promotion for this exciting collaboration, Cellebrite and Relativity are currently offering customers three complimentary collections through the Cellebrite Endpoint Inspector – RelativityOne integration:



About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite's Digital Investigative platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at , , or follow us on X at @Cellebrite.

About Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions

In a world that's evolving rapidly, Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions looks beyond the horizon to design solutions to keep data within reach, transform it and reveal important insights to protect your business and employees. From headquarters to home office, e-discovery professionals and corporate investigators can access endpoints anywhere with Cellebrite's enterprise solution offerings.

