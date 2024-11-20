Altaclaro Receives Legaltech Breakthrough Award For“Legal Education Innovation Of The Year”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Industry

- Bryan Vaughn, LegalTech BreakthroughNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AltaClaro , the leading provider of interactive experiential legal training, today announced it is the recipient of the“Legal Education Innovation of the Year” award in the 5th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe.AltaClaro offers legal education and training through its simulation-based experiential learning platform. The interactive, simulation-based learning experiences allow lawyers to apply their knowledge to real-world scenarios. AltaClaro's unique methodology combines expert-curated learning materials, realistic simulations with clients, fact patterns, precedent, and incomplete information as well as expert-led instruction from seasoned practitioners. Learners learn at their own pace, absorbing lessons in short, easily digested segments. Learners then apply what they have learned to solve real-world client scenarios, using transaction documents derived from actual deals.Virtual review sessions with an experienced practitioner help deepen learning and associates can review their model answers and ask questions. AI-supported, teaching-focused, personalized feedback and assessment also enable participants to receive a thorough explanation of the rationale behind every correction. By integrating AI and data analytics, AltaClaro makes it possible to personalize learning paths, personalize engagement to keep learners on track, and share with the firm associate performance insights to help identify skill gaps, areas for improvement, and other insights.With AltaClaro, attorneys develop business acumen alongside legal skills, embracing technology-enabled legal service delivery, and gaining expertise. The company's training programs are continuously updated to reflect the latest industry trends and client demands. AltaClaro's platform is designed to be scalable and adaptable, serving law firms of all sizes as well as corporate legal departments, with solutions tailored to meet specific organizational needs and learning objectives.“The legal industry is undergoing rapid transformation due to technological advancements and changing client expectations. The way to implement new technology is through education and training. By providing accessible, high-quality training and objective evaluations, we help level the playing field and allow all lawyers to develop critical skills,” said Abdi Shayesteh, AltaClaro CEO.“We're grateful for the 'Legal Education Innovation of the Year' award from LegalTech Breakthrough. We'll continue to combine technology with proven educational methodologies to empower lawyers to gain practical skills and adapt to the rapidly evolving legal landscape.”The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.“AltaClaro allows for more efficient, targeted skill development compared to traditional training methods. While law schools excel at teaching legal theory, they fall short of hands-on practical training. Law firms struggle to provide a baseline of development and training for associates because of factors like deal flow, associates spread across different office locations, and more,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough.“AltaClaro addresses critical gaps in traditional legal education and professional development with solutions that reduce the cost and effort of training, improve associate efficiency and utilization, increase associate retention, and ensure lawyers both understand legal concepts and can apply them effectively in practice.”####About AltaClaroAltaClaro is the leading experiential legal training platform, offering simulation-based courses legal professionals love and training insights law firms and departments need. With more than 60 courses across practice areas such as M&A, Corporate, Capital Markets, Lending, Real Estate, Technology Transactions, Emerging Growth/Venture Transactions, Litigation, Legal Writing and Generative AI, AltaClaro is helping legal professionals hit the ground running and helping law firms and legal departments train their teams at scale. For more information visitAbout LegalTech BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthroughTech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

