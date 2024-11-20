Author Glenn Llopis Releases New Book, Make Reinvention Your Superpower

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Six Skills Employees How to Escape Career Quicksand and Thrive in an Ever-Changing Job Market

GLLG is excited to announce the release of " Make Reinvention Your Superpower ," a compelling new by Glenn Llopis , a five-time author, senior executive and 15-year leadership strategy contributor to Forbes . As traditional career paths rapidly evolve, this book serves as an essential guide for employees seeking to navigate the complexities and competitiveness of the modern job – where unique and distinct skills become more in demand.

Available on Amazon , "Make Reinvention Your Superpower" offers a practical, step-by-step approach to help individuals deconstruct their current professional identity and reconstruct it to thrive in an uncertain future. Llopis, a leadership and business strategy advisor to Fortune 500s, healthcare providers, and beyond, teaches readers how to self-direct their reinvention to transform career challenges into opportunities for growth both professionally and personally.

" Reinvention is a continuous cycle of discovery plus action: Learn. Unlearn. Relearn. Repeat ," says Llopis. "My goal is to teach millions of people how to practice six skills ( Discover, Know, Pursue, Build, Trust, Lead ) to self-direct their journey of reinvention. This ensures they never have to rely on following everyone else's playbook, but their own. Most people are not prepared to direct their own reinvention. They've been navigating their careers based on the particular rules of each specific job, rather than on what matters to them. They've adapted their ways to the corporate ways. They've forgotten how to have new ideas after being taught that success depends on how well they execute old ideas. They're stuck in career quicksand ."

Shifting Socio-Political Landscape and Workforce Challenges

Make Reinvention Your Superpower debuts in the wake of the 2024 United States Presidential Election, a period demanding personal reinvention amid shifting socio-political landscapes. Additionally, workforce statistics reveal troubling trends- over 50% of professionals feeling "stuck" or unprepared for future job demands, and 57% disengaged at work -there is a growing concern that more than 60% of employees fear their skills will become obsolete within five years . Llopis' six essential skills tackle these challenges head-on, empowering readers to approach career uncertainties with courage, curiosity, and clarity.

Praise for 'Make Reinvention Your Superpower'

"Glenn's self-directed approach to reinvention is enlightening and had a profound impact on my leadership journey. He encapsulates the essence of why an organization's people strategy should be its business strategy."

- Brian Garish, President, Mars Veterinary Health International

"Glenn creates a path to reinvention, transformation, and effective change management. He teaches you how to truly capture the moment to complete the change that takes you from the now to the next."

- Arthur Valdez, Executive Vice President, Global Supply & Customer Solutions at Starbucks

"Make Reinvention Your Superpower guides you through the critical phases of success and significance in a world where the workforce needs to be prepared for jobs that do not exist, utilizing technology that has not been created, to solve problems yet to be identified. Glenn's ability to provide insightful forward-thinking lessons to succeed against the odds are intricate ingredients of his leadership."

- Robert E. Johnson, Ph.D., President, Western New England University

Personal Dedication Encourages Parents to Lead By Example

" I've dedicated this book to my 9-year-old daughter, whose future will require her and her peers to master the art and science of professional and personal reinvention ," continues Llopis. "My Cuban immigrant father (Frank Llopis) provided me with the foundations for reinventing and challenging the status quo. I've expanded on these foundations, multiplying them hundreds of times over, to ensure that anyone who reads this book will resonate with every page, example and story, enabling them to confidently apply the learnings to their career and life, in their own way. Beyond guiding people to transform their careers, I encourage parents to read it for the betterment of their children's future," concludes Llopis.

Make Reinvention Your Superpower is available now on Amazon in hardcover and eBook formats . In January 2025 the book will be released in Spanish under the title, Haz la Reinvención tu Superpoder.

About Glenn Llopis

Glenn Llopis (pronounced YO-pēs), CEO of GLLG, is a Cuban-American executive and entrepreneur dedicated to transforming leaders and organizations to view change as growth opportunities. He is a senior advisor and sought-after speaker for Fortune 500 companies, and a bestselling author of several influential books that include: Earning Serendipity, The Innovation Mentality, Leadership in the Age of Personalization and Unleashing Individuality. Glenn is recognized as a top leadership speaker and thinker and contributes to Forbes, Harvard Business Review, and Entrepreneur magazine. He is the founder of the Leadership in the Age of Personalization movement , fostering a grassroots effort among executives to thrive in personalized environments. Known for his dynamic facilitation and coaching, Glenn propels next-level thinking globally.

About GLLG

Since 2008, GLLG has been a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies and healthcare providers, guiding leaders to embrace reinvention through its Leadership in the Age of Personalization (LAOP) methodology. GLLG customizes its approach to meet diverse organizational needs, ensuring measurable outcomes in the reinvention journey. Since 2019, GLLG has produced thought leadership summits and podcast episodes (Personalization Outbreak), featuring insights from various industry leaders, while driving a strategic focus on personalization in workplaces.

