Vantiq, Ironyun And Syllego Partner To Launch Game-Changing Genai Solution For High-Stakes Industries

Harnessing Generative AI to Enable Real-Time Decision-Making Across Public Safety, Healthcare & Smart Cities

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiq , IronYun and Syllego have partnered to deliver an advanced Generative AI (GenAI) solution designed to tackle critical challenges in industries where precision and speed are non-negotiable. This collaboration integrates real-time orchestration, advanced Vision AI and modular system design to create a scalable solution that empowers public safety, healthcare and smart cities to operate with unprecedented intelligence and efficiency.

The platform brings together the best of three leaders in innovation:



Vantiq's Real-Time Intelligent Platform: seamlessly integrates diverse data streams from IoT sensors, AI analytics and other sources, enabling immediate, autonomous decision-making. This platform excels in managing hundreds of thousands of asynchronous events per second, utilizing in-memory time series and multi-stream analysis for real-time insights. It offers over 160 pre-built integrations for seamless connectivity to any data source and features mission-critical functionalities such as guaranteed messaging, dynamic routing and fault tolerance.

IronYun's Vaidio Vision AI: offers advanced, compute-efficient video analytics powered by Generative AI, delivering actionable insights for applications such as traffic management, urban security and industrial safety. Syllego's Modular System Design: serves as the system integrator in this collaboration, translating high-level goals into actionable solutions by envisioning critical real-world applications and integrating modular, scalable systems.

"Imagine a system that not only predicts a city-wide flood but reroutes traffic, alerts emergency responders and ensures resources are in place - all before the first drop hits the ground," said Marty Sprinzen, co-founder and CEO of Vantiq. "When we say this partnership and solution brings a new era of intelligent systems to life, we mean it. We are enabling a society where technology doesn't just monitor - it acts."

This new solution is designed with purpose to handle critical operational needs, such as managing natural disasters, optimizing healthcare systems during crises and addressing urban environmental challenges. Its ability to integrate seamlessly and adapt to dynamic conditions makes it a game-changer for industries operating in high-pressure environments.

"This partnership exemplifies what's possible when innovation meets real-world needs," said Michael Johnson, CEO of Syllego. "We're enabling industries to achieve new levels of safety, efficiency and intelligence in ways that were unimaginable just a few years ago."

The GenAI solution is now available, providing organizations the tools they need to solve complex challenges with precision, agility and foresight. For more information, visit

.

About Vantiq: Vantiq is a global leader providing a software platform for creating and operating intelligent systems and is committed to the 'AI for Good' movement. Vantiq's technology enables the rapid development of applications for smart cities, industrial automation, and IoT, helping organizations create resilient, transparent, and sustainable operations.

About Syllego : Syllego is a leader in solution architecture and systems integration, dedicated to crafting impactful, scalable solutions for a range of industries.

Click here to learn more.

About IronYun: IronYun has evolved Vaidio Vision AI to create a resource-efficient, open video analytics platform that converts video into actionable data in applications spanning real-time monitoring and alerting, video search, and business intelligence. Click

here

to learn more.

