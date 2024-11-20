Europi Property Group AB (Publ) Contemplates The Issuance Of Senior Unsecured Green Bonds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Europi Property Group AB (publ) ('Europi')

has mandated ABG Sundal Collier AB ('ABG') and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ('SEB') to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing 21 November with the purpose of evaluating the possibility to issue senior unsecured green bonds with an expected volume of up to EUR 50m under a framework of EUR 100m and a tenor of three years (the 'Green Bonds'). A capital markets transaction may follow, subject to market conditions.

The net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to finance eligible green properties and projects in accordance with Europi's green finance framework (the 'Green Finance Framework'). The Green Finance Framework has been established pursuant to the industry standard Green Bond Principles, developed by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), and has undergone an evaluation by an independent third party, Sustainalytics.

ABG and SEB act as joint bookrunners in respect of the issuance of the Green Bonds and have acted as advisors in relation to the establishment of the Green Finance Framework. Advokatfirman Vinge has acted as legal counsel in relation to the contemplated transaction.

About Europi ( )

Europi Property Group, founded in 2019, is a pan-European real estate investment company headquartered in Stockholm (with an office also in London) investing discretionary capital across all sectors with a flexible investment strategy. Europi has since inception completed public and private transactions of more than €700m in gross asset value alongside its established network of local operating partners and completed four successful exists. By combining a truly entrepreneurial, active ownership approach with focus on social and environmental sustainability,

Europi generates long term value and positive impact for all stakeholders.

