LILT Named To The Software Report's Prestigious Top 100 Software Companies Of 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILT , the leading AI solution for enterprise translation and content creation, today announced it has been included in The Software Report's fifth annual Top 100 Software Companies. This awards publication has earned a reputation as the foremost authority on the best companies within the software industry, honoring leaders, such as Adobe, Datadog, and Procore. Companies are judged by several factors, including product functionality, customer satisfaction, corporate reputation, innovative capabilities, organizational depth, ESG involvement, and long-term viability.

"This recognition by The Software Report highlights the strength and long-term potential of LILT's future-proofed AI software," said Spence Green, CEO and co-founder of LILT. "As enterprises adopt next-generation solutions to break down barriers and connect with a global audience, our scalable AI platform empowers them to implement transformative technology, optimize operations, and future-proof their strategies for an increasingly multilingual world."

On a mission to make the world's products and services available to everyone, LILT is working towards a world in which language is no longer a barrier to opportunity. As the volume of available global content grows exponentially, LILT enables leading enterprises and public sector organizations to scale and optimize their enterprise-grade translation and content creation with an AI-powered, next-generation solution.

LILT also recently made its debut on the Inc. 5000 list and the Inc. Power Partner list . For more information about LILT and its AI-powered platform, please reach out to [email protected] .

About LILT

LILT is the leading AI solution for enterprise translations. Our stack, made up of our Contextual AI Engine, Connector APIs, and human feedback, enables global organizations to adopt a next-generation AI translation strategy. With LILT, innovative, category-defining organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, and Canva are using AI technology to deliver multilingual, digital customer experiences at scale.

Visit us at lilt or contact us at [email protected] .

More about The Software Report and the Top 100 Software Companies of 2024

Methodology

As always, the process of selecting involves carefully examining the feedback received from nominations and conducting in-depth research into a company's background, which includes publicly available information as well as insights from platforms such as Glassdoor, G2, Capterra, and other sources. Backed by a comprehensive approach, the Software Report considers a multitude of factors, including product functionality, customer satisfaction, corporate reputation, innovative capabilities, organizational depth, ESG involvement, and long-term viability, among numerous other criteria.

About The Software Report

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector. For more information, .

To view the entire Top Software Companies of 2024 list, go to: the-top-100-software-companies-of-2024/ .

