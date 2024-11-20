Legal Technology Innovators Honored In 5Th Annual Legaltech Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Legal Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of the 5th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The legal is undergoing radical transformation driven by an increasing adoption of digital tools and advanced legal technologies that are redefining the sector. These innovative solutions are enhancing the way legal work is conducted – driving improvements in productivity, operational efficiency and overall success for legal professionals. These new digital solutions are also strengthening the trust and collaboration between legal teams and their clients, paving the way for a more transparent and efficient legal ecosystem.

Breakthrough legal technology innovations such as AI-powered document management, process automation, legal spend management and a heightened focus on client-centric technologies are reshaping the industry. The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of these breakthrough technology solutions and companies. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Though the legal landscape has a history of being cautious when it comes to new approaches, we see firms of all sizes currently embracing a new wave of technological advancements. As an example, there's been a 65% increase in legal companies using AI tools this year,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough.“This surge in technology adoption has resulted in over $2.6 billion being raised by LegalTech companies in the past year. This year's LegalTech Breakthrough award winners stand out for their passion, creativity and vision when it comes to pushing the boundaries of technology and the favorable results of modernizing legal components like Case Management, eDiscovery, Research, Contract Management and more. We're incredibly proud to honor these breakthrough LegalTech companies, products and services – and we extend our sincere congratulations to our 2024 LegalTech Breakthrough Award winners.”

2024 LegalTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Case Management

Case Management Innovation of the Year: InfoTrack

Case Management Solution of the Year for SMB Practices: Clarra

Overall Case Management Company of the Year: equivant

Overall Case Management Platform of the Year: Pathway®, Milestone

Client Relations

Overall Client Relationship Management Company of the Year: eCourtDate

Overall Client Relationship Management Platform of the Year: Case Status

Data and Analytics

Overall Legal Analytics Innovation of the Year: Checkbox

Overall LegalTech Data Solution Provider of the Year: Casepoint

Documentation

Document Capture Solution of the Year: immiONE RFE Copilot

Document Management Platform of the Year: InEight

e-Signature Solution of the Year: Livesign

Knowledge Management Platform of the Year: Lexsoft T3, Lexsoft Systems

Team Collaboration Platform of the Year: Gunderson Dettmer

Legal Education

Legal Education Innovation of the Year: AltaClaro

Bots and Legal Assistants

Chatbot Solution of the Year: SimplyConvert

Chatbot Innovation of the Year: LegalOn Technologies

Practice Management

Overall Practice Management Solution of the Year: LEAP Legal Software US

Overall Practice Management Solution Provider of the Year: Assembly Software

Practice Management Innovation of the Year: Litify

Workflow Management Platform of the Year: Moxo

Legal Entity Management

Legal Entity Management Innovation of the Year: Filejet

Legal Entity Management Solution of the Year: Mitratech

Legal Entity Management Solution Provider of the Year: SimpleClosure

Spend Management

Legal Spend Management Innovation of the Year: LawVu

Vendor Management Solution of the Year: SimpleLegal CounselGO, Onit

Contract Management

Best use of AI in Contract Management: ContractPodAi

Contract Generation Solution of the Year: Contract Advantage from Great Minds Software

Contract Life Cycle Management Platform of the Year: LexisNexis CounselLink+

Contract Management Company of the Year: Docusign

Contract Management Innovation of the Year: Contract Logix

Contract Management Solution Provider of the Year: LinkSquares

eDiscovery

Best use of AI for eDiscovery: TCDI

eDiscovery Innovation of the Year: Hanzo Illuminate

Web Capture Solution of the Year: Page Vault

Overall eDiscovery Platform of the Year: Exterro

Marketplaces

Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Platform of the Year: Proof Technology

Virtual Law Firm of the Year: OGC

RegTech

Overall RegTech Company of the Year: Actfore

Overall RegTech Solution of the Year: LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

Artificial Intellegence

LegalTech AI Company of the Year: Ontra

LegalTech AI Innovation of the Year: Transcript Genius, Steno

LegalTech Generative AI Solution of the Year: Hebbia

Industry Leadership

LegalTech CEO of the Year: Pieter Gunst, Legal.io

LegalTech Startup of the Year: ModeOne

LegalTech Platform of the Year: Data-First Agreement Platform (DAP), Agiloft

Overall LegalTech Innovation of the Year: ClauseBuilder AI, American Arbitration Association

Overall LegalTech Solution of the Year: ImmigrationAI®, Filevine

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Bryan VaughnLegalTech Breakthrough Awards...