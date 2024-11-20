OPKO Health To Participate In The Piper Sandler 36Th Annual Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPK) announced today that management will be participating in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, being held December 3-5, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors and will be participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4th at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OPKO Health's website and accessible by clicking here .

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit .

Contacts:

Alliance Advisors IR

Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100

...

or

Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100

...