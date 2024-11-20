GORE-TEX Outerwear On Demand Clothing Rental Program Increases Access For Consumers Through Expansion To New Resort And Retail Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The premium snowsports garment rental program provides more people a great day on the slopes with top-quality GORE-TEX Rental Garments

ELKTON, MD. , Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. L. Gore & Associates announces today that the GORE-TEX® Brand, known for premium waterproof and breathable high-performance technical fabrics, has significantly increased its number of Outerwear On Demand snowsports garment rental program locations, with the addition of 15 new locations through partners including Alterra Mountain Company, Powdr Corp, and Pacific Group Resorts, as well as select local retail locations. This expansion provides increased access for consumers to its unique snowsports garment rental program while continuing to grow its existing partner locations.

The Outerwear On Demand rental program aims to deliver a great experience for skiers and riders seeking ease and convenience through a clothing rental program that provides the latest premium-performance technical jackets and pants at an affordable price. Since its initial launch for the winter 2020/2021 season, the Outerwear On Demand program has seen sustained growth with existing resort partners, providing proof of concept in the value that the program brings to both its customers and partners.

“The vision behind the Outerwear On Demand program is ultimately to help skiers and riders have a more enjoyable experience when they hit the slopes,” says the Outerwear On Demand Program Lead, Chris Brennan.“By offering resort visitors an opportunity to rent and wear premium technical performance outerwear, being comfortable while exploring the ski area has never been easier. We know that having a positive experience leads to a desire to participate longer and more often, so by expanding our network of rental locations across North America, we're increasing access so more people can have a great day on the mountain in GORE-TEX outerwear.”

Built with the best technologies that the GORE-TEX Brand has to offer, the garments available through the Outerwear On Demand rental program are designed to provide skiers and riders with a comfortable and stylish experience on the mountain. With snow, wind, and wet weather protection, and highly breathable performance, GORE-TEX Product kits are well-suited for any condition found in the various climates where resort partners are located. Adding to the premium nature of the program, each garment is thoroughly inspected and professionally cleaned after each use so skiers and riders can head to the hill with confidence and peace of mind.

With the addition of Alterra's network of mountain destinations to the Outerwear On Demand program, GORE-TEX Garments for snowsports will be available for rent at five of its highly-visited resorts in the 2024/2025 winter season, including Mammoth Mountain (CA), Crystal Mountain (WA), Stratton (VT), Schweitzer (ID), and Blue Mountain (ONT). The offering of premium snowsport rental apparel at Alterra helps provide an even greater guest experience for skiers and riders across North America.

“We want each guest visiting an Alterra destination to have the best experience possible, on and off the mountain,” says Vice President of Guest & Skier Services at Alterra Mountain Company, Charles Christianson.“Offering high-quality services and products such as the Outerwear On Demand program provide convenience and comfort for the guest.”

In addition to the expansion to five Alterra resorts, the Outerwear On Demand program is now available at two new Pacific Group Resorts locations, including Wisp (MD) and Wintergreen (VA), one new Powdr Corp resort at Snowbird (UT), as well as at independently owned Pico Mountain (VT). Rounding out the new resort touchpoints for the 2024/2025 winter season, Bretton Woods (NH) and Wachusett Mountain (MA) also join the program.

In addition to“at resort” programs, the Outerwear on Demand program will also be featured at new retail partners including Nomad Sports in Jackson Hole (WY), via its Alpenhof and Snake River Lodge locations, as well as existing partner, Powder House (UT) and the launch of its 'Ski Donkey' ski delivery service this winter

"We're thrilled to extend the Outerwear on Demand rental program to Wisp and Wintergreen Resorts this winter,” says Chief Marketing Officer at Pacific Group Resorts, Christian Knapp.” By making premium, high-performance apparel accessible to our guests in the mid-Atlantic, we're ensuring that people can get out on the slopes and enjoy the mountains in comfort, without the hassle of ownership. It's about convenience, quality, and elevating the experience from start to finish.”

With the ongoing success of the Outerwear On Demand rental program, existing partners from prior years have remained mostly unchanged and include four Evo locations in Denver, Whistler, Snoqualmie, and Salt Lake City, Powder House locations around the Salt Lake City region, and various Vermont-based locations such as Killington Snowshed and K1 lodges, and at Jay Peak Resort.

For additional details about the Outerwear On Demand program from the GORE-TEX Brand, please visit

About Gore - W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments - from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 13,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $4.8 billion. Learn more at gore.com

###

Attachment

GORE-TEX

CONTACT: ...