(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) StorONE software and Phison's SSDS together redefine data storage efficiency with fewer drives, delivering top-tier performance, comprehensive data protection, and seamless cybersecurity without compromising performance.

New York, NY, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE , the ONE Enterprise Storage delivering the most efficient high-capacity and high-performance storage solutions, and Phison (TPEX:8299), a leading innovator in NAND Flash technologies today announced they have joined forces to deliver a cutting-edge storage solution that achieves 1 million IOPS with only four Phison Pascari X200 drives. This breakthrough combination provides unmatched data protection and security without impacting performance, allowing customers to experience optimal performance and reliability while safeguarding their data.

“Our collaboration with Phison brings unprecedented efficiency and performance to data storage,” said Gal Naor, CEO of StorONE.“With this solution, customers achieve the highest IOPS with minimal hardware, alongside seamless data protection and security, a testament to StorONE's commitment to innovation and value for our customers.”

This unified solution delivers significant benefits:

. High Performance without Compromising Security: Achieving 1 million IOPS with only four drives provides exceptional performance with additional key features provided by the Pascari X200 drives including power loss protection, fail-in place die recovery, dual-port and TCG OPAL security feature. Every Phison SSD is also designed from the ground up to be certified FIPS 140-3.

. Cost and Space Efficiency: Reduced hardware requirements mean lower costs, energy consumption, and space usage, allowing organizations to achieve maximum performance with minimal infrastructure.

. Simplified, Unified Management: The StorONE platform provides an all-in-one management interface, supporting every necessary protocol and offering seamless integration for simplified operation.

“Partnering with StorONE allows us to showcase the true potential of Phison's Pascari drives,” said Michael Wu, GM and President of Phison US.“This joint solution sets new standards for efficiency and security in data storage, giving customers a streamlined, high-performance option without sacrificing reliability.”

Computech International (CTI), the solution's distributor, emphasized the synergy:“We are thrilled to connect top-tier solutions like those from StorONE and Phison and bring them to the market,” said Eyal Shachi, CEO of CTI.“By combining the best in each field, we deliver an even more powerful, efficient, and secure solution for our customers, setting a new standard in storage performance and reliability.”

This partnership represents a new milestone in data storage solutions, delivering powerful performance, robust security, and efficient management in one unified platform.

As enterprises increasingly seek solutions to address the demands of big data and AI-driven workloads, this partnership positions StorONE and Phison at the forefront of high-performance, secure cloud storage technology. StorONE is located at booth # 731 at SC24 to further discuss this joint solution.

About StorONE

Headquartered in New York, StorONE offers the only 100% enterprise software that abstracts hardware and software without any hardware dependency. Our unique technology is designed for high-capacity with high-performance storage solutions. With an eight-year investment in completely rewriting the storage stack from the ground up, StorONE maximizes drive utilization, dramatically reducing the number of disks required and providing state-of-the-art data protection against security threats.

StorONE provides ONE software solution for all storage use cases, supporting any storage protocol, disk type, or location, whether on-premises or in the cloud. By integrating data integrity, retention, protection, replication, and security features into a single product, StorONE simplifies operations without requiring additional applications or payments.

Our solution solves one of the biggest storage pain points by supporting different disk types on the same volume, ensuring future-proofing without migrations, and extending to future AI capabilities to maintain data value for potential business use.

StorONE is the most efficient and cost-effective enterprise storage software, paving the way for advanced high-capacity and high-performance solutions while optimizing performance and capacity.

For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Phison

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions. We provide a variety of services from controller design, system integration, IP licensing to total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD and USB interfaces, reaching out to consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. As an active member of industry associations, Phison is on the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe and IEEE-SA. For more information, please visit .

