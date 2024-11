Ardelyx To Participate At The Piper Sandler 36Th Annual Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Justin Renz, Chief and Operations Officer, and Eric Foster, Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 12:30pm EST in New York City.

To access the live webcast of the panel presentation please visit the Events and Presentations page within the Ardelyx website at . A replay of the panel presentation will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the event.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been submitted in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook .

