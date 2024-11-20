Steno’S Transcript Genius Is Legaltech Breakthrough’S “Legaltech AI Innovation Of The Year”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that Transcript Genius from Steno , the tech-enabled provider of legal support and court reporting services, has been selected as“LegalTech AI Innovation of the Year” in the 5th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Transcript Genius is the court reporting industry's most innovative, purpose-built AI tool specifically for the analysis of deposition transcripts. The solution allows litigators to dynamically interact with and interrogate individual or multiple transcripts at a time to find and extract critical insights from witness testimony during case preparation. Transcript Genius works within Steno's Firm Dashboard, serving as a repository for a firm's transcripts, allowing litigators to search across these libraries of depositions.

The tool can read and analyze transcripts and then generate customized summaries that extract only the details needed. Attorneys can also ask pointed questions to surface key information, identify inconsistencies, and uncover crucial details. Follow-up questions provide more detail as each query uncovers new layers of insight. Transcript Genius makes it possible to uncover connections and insights across single and multiple transcripts that otherwise may go unnoticed amid hundreds of pages of testimony. All findings come with in-line page citations to quickly verify the source of the information and all conversations within Transcript Genius are protected by Steno's SOC-2 and HIPAA-compliant standards.

“Imagine if you could cross-examine your transcripts like a witness on the stand. We developed this tool to help you extract strategic insights from depositions and customized summaries that go beyond what a Court Reporting Agency could offer. The genius lies in its ability to help you find strategies to win your case,” said Dylan Ruga, co-founder and President of Steno.“We're grateful to LegalTech Breakthrough for this technology-focused award. Driven by innovative technology, we'll continue to address inefficiencies in the industry to improve and optimize the litigation process.”

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Whether you're preparing for cross-examination or building a case strategy, with Transcript Genius, you'll gain a holistic understanding of your case's landscape. Legal proceedings can span years, and each case can have dozens of transcripts. Attorneys may spend hours or days reading transcripts and over-inclusive summaries instead of focusing on strategy,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough.“With Transcript Genius that time is reduced to minutes. This tool is transforming the traditional, labor-intensive process of transcript analysis to enable litigators to more quickly parse testimony to identify key facts, inaccuracies, and inconsistencies. We're pleased to award Steno with 'LegalTech AI Innovation of the Year!'”

Founded on the simple idea that deposition services shouldn't be an obstacle when trying to win a case, Steno is at the forefront of the court reporting and legal technology industries. Steno focuses on providing attorneys with innovative tools and options that overcome the technological and financial hurdles that arise when proving a case. As a partner in the pursuit of justice, Steno understands the unique challenges faced by legal professionals and is committed to delivering practical, impactful solutions.

