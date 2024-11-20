TCDI’S Process-Driven AI Approach Recognized With 2024 Legaltech Breakthrough Award For “Best Use Of AI For Ediscovery”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that TCDI , a leader in legal services and software, is the recipient of the“Best Use of AI for eDiscovery” award in the 5th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

TCDI's approach to Generative AI (Gen AI) is centered around integrating technology into proven legal processes through rigorous testing. TCDI's strategy involves a thoughtful analysis of whether to develop new technologies, form strategic partnerships, or integrate existing solutions, ensuring the company and its clients are always positioned at the forefront of technology.

Launched in 2023, TCDI's Tech Lab serves as a dedicated team and environment for innovation, allowing careful evaluation of Gen AI solutions through proof of concept projects. This proactive experimentation enables TCDI to make informed decisions about Gen AI adoption, mitigate implementation risks, and implement forward-thinking and tailored technological solutions. Combined with the company's embedded people and processes at the core of its solutions, is how Process-Driven AI was developed.

With Process-Driven AI, combined with TCDI's client-centric approach, the right technology can be aligned with the right processes to solve specific problems. By gaining a deep understanding of each client's unique objectives and challenges, TCDI can clearly define the problem at hand and identify areas where there is genuine potential for improvement. From there, TCDI carefully evaluates several key factors, including but not limited to security, data, processes, technology, and people. By assessing these variables, the company is able to determine whether Gen AI is the best fit for each project and educate its clients with clear, evidence-based insights.

“For over 36 years, we've always believed that the best solutions come from understanding our clients' real-world challenges. It's been our approach since day one, and it's only natural that we tackled integrating AI with that same mentality,” said Bill Johnson, Founder and CEO of TCDI.“We're honored to receive this recognition from LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. Just as this award reflects TCDI's commitment to innovation, it also represents the collaboration of our amazing team and the trust our clients place in us as we work together to solve tomorrow's challenges.”

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“With the advent of Gen AI, many time-consuming, repetitive tasks that traditionally required human effort can now be automated or streamlined, allowing eDiscovery teams to focus on work that requires human judgment and creativity. However, the legal world is often slow to embrace new technology, and the risks associated with AI must be weighed against the benefits,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough.“TCDI's AI offerings are tailored to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows. For revolutionizing the way clients operate by increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and improving accuracy and consistency, while also maintaining stringent security standards, we're proud to present TCDI with the 'Best Use of AI for eDiscovery' award.”

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For over 36 years, Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. (TCDI) has been a trusted partner for law firms and corporate legal teams, providing a comprehensive suite of eDiscovery, litigation management, forensics, and document review services. TCDI's commitment to customer-centric solutions is embodied in its proprietary software, CVSuite, and its specialized teams, including a dedicated Military Spouse Managed Review program. With a focus on solving legal challenges, managing the eDiscovery process, and driving efficiencies, TCDI continues to lead the way in legal technology and client services. For more information, visit our website at or follow us on LinkedIn .

