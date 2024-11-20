Demand For Home-Baked Goods Surges This Holiday Season, Pushing Bakers To Innovate Amid Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leaf & Loaf Survey Shows 86% of Home Bakery Shoppers Plan to Purchase Holiday Treats, While Bakers Ramp Up Production to Meet Record Demand

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Home bakeries are rising in popularity, driven by growing consumer demand for fresh, personalized baked goods. A new survey of 2,049 U.S. consumers, conducted by Pollfish for Leaf & Loaf , revealed that 36% of Americans have purchased from a home bakery. Among these buyers, 86% plan to shop for home-baked goods this holiday season, underscoring the increasing role of these small businesses in festive celebrations.

The survey also included responses from 400 professional home bakers and aspiring professional home bakers, providing insights into how these entrepreneurs are meeting the holiday demand. Bakers reported finding innovative ways to scale their businesses without compromising the personal touch that defines their work.

Survey Highlights: Home Bakeries Thrive During the Holidays

Key findings from the survey, fielded by Pollfish from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, include:

● 36% of U.S. adults have purchased from a home bakery.

● Among these buyers, 86% plan to purchase baked goods this holiday season.

● 73% of buyers said they favored cookies as a home-baked gift, followed by cakes, pies, and pastries.

● 72% of bakers report receiving bulk orders for parties, events, and gifts during the holidays.

● 66% of bakers plan to increase production this holiday season to meet rising demand.

● 71% of bakers said they typically purchase baking supplies from online marketplaces like Temu and Amazon.

Bakers Crank Out the Cookies-with Help from Technology

The survey highlights significant demand for home-baked goods, with many purchases centered around holidays and special events. Among the 36% of U.S. adults who buy from home bakeries, most shop occasionally-primarily for holidays-while others buy monthly or even weekly.

Cookies remain the top choice for holiday treats among consumers, with 73% saying they“typically prefer” them for holiday gifts. Bakers shared the same sentiment, with 46% reporting that cookies are their most popular holiday product, followed by cakes (23%) and pastries (16%).

However, this rising demand presents challenges for bakers. Managing time was cited as the top challenge by 58% of bakers, while 25% said meeting high demand is their biggest hurdle.

To overcome these obstacles, bakers are turning to technology and cost-saving measures. Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook have become indispensable for marketing, enabling bakers to showcase their creations and connect directly with their communities. Cost-effective tools and packaging from online marketplaces are also helping bakers manage costs while scaling production, with 71% typically sourcing supplies from Temu and Amazon.

"Home bakers are the heart of the holiday season, bringing joy to their communities with handcrafted treats," said Maria Baradell, founder of Leaf & Loaf, a sourdough bakery and community resource. "But behind every perfect cookie or cake is a dedicated baker navigating challenges with creativity, resourcefulness, and a deep love for their craft."

Consumers Prioritize Personalization, Quality, and Sustainability

Home-baked goods are valued for their superior quality and the personalized experience they offer. Sustainability is also a significant factor, with 59% of buyers valuing eco-friendly packaging and locally sourced ingredients. Additionally, 71% of buyers appreciate personalized packaging, making home-baked gifts feel even more special.

While cookies lead the way in holiday orders, cakes and pastries follow closely behind. Among bakers surveyed, 72% report that bulk requests for these items are a major part of their workload during the holiday season, with many customers seeking unique treats to elevate their celebrations. Nearly two-thirds (66%) of bakers are increasing production this holiday season to meet rising demand.

Consumers are willing to pay a premium for holiday baked goods, with 84% saying they spend at least $20 per home bakery order and 19% spending more than $50. Among bakers, 31% report an average product price of more than $20.

A full report on the Leaf & Loaf 2024 Home Baking Survey will be published on Dec. 3 on the Leaf & Loaf website. For more insights from the survey or to interview a local home baker about their holiday preparations, contact Breanne Ngo at ....

About Leaf & Loaf

Leaf & Loaf is a sourdough bakery and community resource committed to bringing the joy of fresh, artisanal bread back to the dinner table. Founded by Maria Baradell (@leafandloafco ), Leaf & Loaf empowers home bakers to turn their passion into thriving businesses. To learn more, visit .

