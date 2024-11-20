New Report Highlights Critical Link Between Staff Retention And Quality Care In Skilled Nursing Facilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brandi KurtykaST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 Skilled Nursing Workforce Report by MissionCare Collective reveals a pressing crisis in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs): escalating staff turnover is compromising care quality, patient satisfaction, and star ratings.Key Findings:.Escalating Turnover Rates: Healthcare support roles are experiencing annual turnover rates exceeding 82%, with over half of SNFs replacing more than 50% of their staff each year..Increased Abuse Citations: Facilities with turnover rates between 50% and 59% face 1.5 times more abuse citations compared to those with rates between 30% and 39%..Impact on Star Ratings: A 30% reduction in staff turnover can lead to an increase of at least one point in a facility's Overall Five-Star Rating.The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have integrated staff turnover data into their Five-Star Quality Rating System, underscoring the critical importance of staff retention in quality assessments.In response to staffing shortages, many SNFs have increased reliance on external staffing agencies, leading to higher operational costs and potential inconsistencies in patient care.“This report underscores that staff retention is not merely a staffing concern but a pivotal factor in delivering quality care and maintaining financial stability,” said Brandi Kurtyka, CEO of MissionCare Collective.Industry leaders and stakeholders are urged to download the skilled nursing workforce report to gain insights into addressing workforce challenges and enhancing care outcomes for seniors requiring the highest level of care.Download the full report hereFor further information, interviews, or to request a printed copy of the report, please contact:Wyatt Evans (wyatt [at] missioncare).ABOUT MISSIONCARE COLLECTIVEMissionCare Collective is a leading organization committed to helping companies build stronger workforces through strategic partnerships and a comprehensive suite of tools. Our brands include myCNAjobs, the nation's largest network of direct care workers; CoachUp Care, an employee engagement and retention program that connects companies with their teams and provides actionable insights to prevent turnover; and MissionCare, a consulting firm that collaborates with key stakeholders to drive systemic workforce improvements, ultimately enhancing the quality of care.

