RELOC QUEBEC, A LEADER IN DESTINATION SERVICES FOR NEWCOMERS, CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) QUEBEC, CANADA, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Last night, Reloc Quebec celebrated its 10th anniversary with an event that brought together clients, partners, leaders, and representatives. The evening highlighted the organization's pivotal role in preparing, welcoming, and integrating immigrants into Quebec society. To mark this significant milestone, Reloc Quebec unveiled its brand-new visual identity.

“Every mobility journey deserves compassionate and thorough support,” said Karine Ouellet, Founder and President of Reloc Quebec.“Through our services, Reloc Quebec contributes to an inclusive Quebec society enriched by the diversity of those who choose to settle here. Integration thrives when we address mutual perceptions: how immigrants view Quebec society and how Quebecers perceive these newcomers. This is how intercultural understanding is built, and it has been our mission for the past decade,” she added.

Unveiling a New Brand Identity

During the anniversary celebration, Reloc Quebec revealed its new visual identity, developed in collaboration with Mayoo Design. This refreshed branding embodies the organization's renewed vision and values, as well as its reinforced commitment to supporting newcomers on their journey toward sustainable and inclusive integration. It reflects Reloc Quebec's dedication to addressing modern challenges while staying true to its mission of welcoming and settling immigrants.

With this rebranding, Reloc Quebec ushers in a new era, adopting a modernized approach centered on personalized support and long-term integration. The organization is more prepared than ever to seize the opportunities of the coming decade and play a key role in enhancing cultural and social diversity, as well as fostering social cohesion in Quebec.

Reloc Quebec's updated brand identity will officially launch in January 2025.



ABOUT RELOC QUEBEC

Reloc Quebec is a Quebec-based company specializing in personalized and tailored support for newcomers across the province and in Ontario (under Reloc Canada). By offering a comprehensive range of services designed to meet the needs of individuals and businesses, Reloc Quebec actively contributes to the harmonious integration of newcomers and the growth and evolution of Quebec's community.

