Blackridge Research Unveils Upgraded And One-Of-A-Kind Global Data Centers Projects Database

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blackridge Research and Consulting Logo

- Rajashekar Lokam

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blackridge Research & Consulting, a leading research and consulting firm, has unveiled its upgraded Global Data Center Projects Database to meet the needs of businesses in the fast-growing data center industry. This advanced platform provides comprehensive coverage and real-time updates on over 12,000 data center projects globally, with an impressive active project value exceeding USD 1,512.49 billion.

According to Blackridge Research's recent Global Data Center Market Report , the global annual spending on data center construction is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Some of the factors driving the current data center market expansion include the exponential growth of data generation, the need for data storage and processing, increased computational demand through generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) training, continued migration to cloud computing, growing national data sovereignty, and residency regulations.

Navigating the fast-paced data center industry can be daunting, but it doesn't have to be. Blackridge Research & Consulting's upgraded database provides everything businesses need to thrive-real-time updates to stay informed, insights to secure more opportunities, and tools to make data-driven decisions in this dynamic market.

Key Features of the Database:

1) Extensive Global Coverage: The database includes 12,000+ data center projects, with over 2,600+ upcoming and under-construction projects in more than 140 countries. It enables users to track new builds and monitor the latest developments across the globe.

2) List of Key Companies: Access information on key stakeholders of each project, including data center owners, construction companies, equipment suppliers, and financing organizations, helping users identify partnerships and business opportunities.

3) Real-Time Updates: The company's expert researchers, along with advanced monitoring tools, continuously track over 200,000+ sources on a daily basis to capture new data center projects worldwide and update with the latest developments.

4) Detailed Project Insights: Access project profiles that cover the project's description, ownership, location, capacity, capital expenditure (CapEx), key companies involved, contract details, project timeline, milestones, recent project updates and project-related documents/links.

5) Powerful Company Analytics: Gain a competitive edge by monitoring competitor activities globally. The platform's advanced stakeholder relationship analytics allow businesses to see which companies competitors are associated with, facilitating strategic decision-making.

6) User-Friendly Access: The intuitive web application allows simple access from anywhere. Advanced search, sort, and filter options enable users to efficiently find and track relevant projects. Users can export data in Excel or CSV formats, and they can connect to their internal tools and native applications through API integration.

Unlock New Business Opportunities with Blackridge's Database:

1) Boost Team's Productivity: Equip the sales team with real-time data center project intelligence, making their work more efficient and effective.

2) Save Time & Resources: Save countless hours on manually finding new data center projects, tenders and project updates

3) Gain Market Insights: Uncover powerful insights and trends in the data center industry to sharpen market intelligence and strategic future planning

4) Connect with the Right People: Track data center projects easily and contact the right companies and the relevant person to drive business development

5) Win More Business, Faster: Win more business by following projects from the early stage through contract awards to capitalize on the best opportunities.

6) Expert Support at Fingertips: Save valuable time by directly contacting the company's expert researchers to quickly obtain any additional information needed to close deals.

7) Track Competitor activity: Stay informed on competitors' moves and strategies to enhance market position.

To know more, visit and book a free personalised demo today.

About Blackridge Research and Consulting :

Blackridge Research and Consulting is a premier market research and consulting firm. The company offers syndicated market research reports, custom research reports, consulting services, and construction project intelligence.

The company serves a diverse clientele, including government institutions and leading corporations. Notable clients include Deloitte, Worley, Mitsubishi Power, OMV, Caterpillar, NEQSOL Holding, DCC Group, DLA Piper, Halliburton, and National Industrialization Company (TASNEE), among others.

For more information, visit

Sujith Yada

Blackridge Research and Consulting

+1 917-993-7467

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Global Project Tracker Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.