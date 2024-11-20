Wellbeing Marked Outstanding: Schools UK Health Brings Real Support To School Staff

(MENAFN- Pressat) Schools UK is making waves with its new staff wellbeing programmes, created with teachers, school business managers (SBMs), and leadership teams in mind. Designed to tackle the daily pressures of working in education, these programmes are simple, practical, and built to make a real difference to school staff.

From 24/7 GP access to mental health counselling, musculoskeletal support, and female health services, UK Health offers solutions that meet the unique needs of education professionals. With fast cashback options-up to £400 per year-processed in as little as five days, there's no waiting around for the help you need.

“We've worked hard to make these programmes straightforward and genuinely helpful,” said Ronnie Thompson, Co-Founder of Schools UK Health. “School staff can now get direct access to the services they need, without jumping through hoops. It's about making support feel as simple and immediate as it should be.”

Key Features and Benefits:

. Three Tailored Programmes : Choose from Essentials, Gold, or Platinum to suit your school's budget and priorities, with flexible options for trust-wide or individual school use.

. Accessible Support for All Staff : An easy-to-use online platform makes accessing wellbeing services as simple as logging in-no forms, no delays.

. Cashback for Key Treatments : Staff can claim up to £400 per year for optical care, physiotherapy, and more, all processed quickly for peace of mind.

. Female Health Focus : Innovative features such as menopause cafés and targeted counselling provide meaningful support for staff wellbeing.



What School Staff Are Saying:

“We've seen a real difference since partnering with Schools UK Health,” said Sally (SBM). “The platform is easy to use, claims are quick to process, and our team finally feels like their wellbeing is being prioritised.”



Looking Ahead:

Schools UK Health is on a mission to empower staff by giving them direct access to the care they deserve. By removing unnecessary barriers, the programmes are helping school teams stay healthy, happy, and focused on what matters most.

“It's all about making wellbeing easy and accessible for everyone,” added Thompson. “We want school staff to feel supported and valued every step of the way.”