Delhi Court To Decide Jurisdiction Of Terror Case Against Er Rashid, His Bail Tomorrow
Date
11/20/2024 8:14:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Delhi court is likely to decide on Thursday whether a case of alleged terror funding against Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha member Engineer Rashid be transferred to the designated MP/MLA court now that he is a lawmaker.
Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh also posted for tomorrow the order on Rashid's regular bail application.
The judge had earlier noted that the case could go to a special court meant to try lawmakers.
Rashid was elected from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in the recent Lok Sabha elections. He had been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after the NIA arrested him under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a 2017 terror funding case.
The judge had reserved the bail order in the case, saying he would first consider the issue of jurisdiction and whether or not to transfer the case to a special court.
Rashid had surrendered before the Tihar jail authorities on October 28, after the completion of his interim bail period.
On September 10, the court granted interim bail to Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, to enable him to campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections and deferred the order on his regular bail plea.
Rashid's interim bail was later extended till October 28 on the grounds of his father's poor health and after the NIA did not oppose the plea on verifying documents.
Elections to the 90-member JK Assembly were held in three phases between September 18 and October 1. The National Conference-Congress alliance emerged victorious with 48 seats.
