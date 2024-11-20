Ombudsman: Russia Still Giving No Information On Captured Journalist Khyliuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians have not provided any information to the Ukrainian side on the Ukrainian journalist, Dmytro Khliuk, whom Russian forces abducted during the of the part of Kyiv region in March 2022.

That's according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, who spoke in a comment to Ukrinform.

"As of now, nothing has changed. Yes, they still do not provide (any new information about the journalist - ed.)," the ombudsman said.

RSF demands from Russia proof abducted Ukrainian journaliststill alive

As reported earlier, on May 31, one of the Ukrainians who was swapped in a prisoner exchange effort, said that Dmytro Khilyuk, a correspondent of the UNIAN news agency abducted by the Russian military, is alive and that he hopes to be released from captivity.

In July of this year, Lubinets said Ukraine has unofficial data on Khyliuk's whereabouts.

According to Khyliuk's friend, journalist Natalia Bohuta, he is currently being held in a penal colony in Russia's Vladimir region.