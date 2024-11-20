Heidrick & Struggles To Participate In Needham Consumer Tech / Ecommerce Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company to Host Inaugural Investor Day in December

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII ) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company"), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Tom Monahan will present at Needham's 4th Annual Virtual Consumer Tech / Ecommerce on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 2:15pm ET. The presentation will be publicly available via live webcast on the investor relations section of the Heidrick & Struggles website at .

Details of Needham presentation:



Date : Monday, November 25, 2024

Time : 2:15pm ET Webcast & Replay : Events & Presentations



Additionally, as previously announced the Company will host its Investor Day from 8:30am to 11:30am ET on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. The event will feature presentations and Q&A led by Heidrick's management team and will be publicly available via live webcast on the investor relations section of the Heidrick & Struggles website at Events & Presentations .

Details of Investor Day :



Date : Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Time : 8:30am to 11:30am ET Webcast Registration :



About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 70 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time. ®

Investor Relations Contact:

Suzanne Rosenberg

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles

