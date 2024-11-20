(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

URBANA, Ill., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carle Health, a vertically integrated system, and Lumeris, a leading value-based care enablement company, today announced a strategic partnership to improve healthcare delivery and patient outcomes through value-based care for communities in Central Illinois.

Carle Health and Lumeris Partner to Improve Patient Outcomes in Value-Based Care in Central Illinois

The partnership will transform care delivery for Medicare populations by integrating Lumeris' comprehensive technology solutions and population health management tools with Carle Health's clinical expertise. Carle Health patients will benefit from the partnership through improved quality of care, reduced costs, and better health outcomes. Carle Health is committed to bringing innovative care solutions while maintaining community benefit and provides unique programs and resources across Central Illinois.

"Our partnership with Lumeris underscores Carle Health's commitment to delivering high-quality, coordinated care to our patients close to home and aligns with our mission to be the trusted healthcare partner for the communities we serve," said Jennifer Drury, Director, Carle Health Physician Partners. "Lumeris' technological solutions will complement resources currently in place to support value-based initiatives and further help reduce costs, improve efficiencies and lead to better health outcomes."

"Carle Health brings a culture of coordinated, high-quality patient care and a deep commitment to the communities they serve," said John Fryer, chief growth and corporate development officer, Lumeris. "We are looking forward to collaborating and engaging with their teams to enhance the level of care provided to their patients through the application of precise data, comprehensive solutions, and evidence-based approaches."

The partnership further expands Lumeris' presence in Illinois. Last year, the company announced their partnership with Endeavor HealthSM, a Chicagoland-based integrated health system serving more than 4.2 million residents across six northeast Illinois counties. In addition, Essence Healthcare, a highly rated Medicare Advantage plan owned and operated by

Lumeris, recently announced

their presence in the greater Chicago area.

About Carle Health

Carle Health is a vertically integrated system with a bold but simple mission: to be the trusted partner in all healthcare decisions for everyone who depends on it. Combining clinical care, health insurance, medical research and higher education, Carle Health provides highly accessible, high-quality care and service to improve health in communities throughout central

Illinois

and beyond. Always focused on its North Star – providing the best care possible for patients and health plan members – Carle Health is driven by a deep philanthropic spirit to solve real-world health issues now and into the future.

The system includes eight, award-winning hospitals, multispecialty physician group practices with more than 1,300 doctors and advanced practice providers, provider-driven health insurance plans including Health AllianceTM

and FirstCarolinaCare, Carle

Illinois College

of Medicine, the world's first engineering-based medical school,

Methodist College, Stephens Family Clinical Research Institute, and other associated healthcare businesses – all working together to get patients and health plan members the care they need at the right time and at every point in their healthcare journey.

About Lumeris

Lumeris has pioneered value-based care transformation, bringing the technology driven capabilities to deliver a system of care every doctor wants for their family. As a trusted partner, we collaborate with top-tier health systems and physician practices nationwide, sharing risk and operational responsibilities to implement the most effective value-based models tailored to each population. Our innovative solutions, driven by our AI-infused technology stack, pave the way for success in value-based care, resulting in superior quality metrics, enhanced patient experience and physician satisfaction, and notable reductions in total cost of care across Medicare Advantage, Traditional Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial populations.

With a track record of managing over $13 billion in medical spend across 12 markets, we remain dedicated to realizing the full potential of value-based care. Our Medicare Advantage health plan, Essence Healthcare, is powered by the technology of Lumeris and continues to achieve high star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for its commitment to service and quality. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5- star rating system. To learn more about Lumeris and its value-based care enablement solutions, please visit Lumeris .

