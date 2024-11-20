Stagwell (STGW) Expands Its Global Affiliate Network With The Additions Of Blue Horse And Dashdigital

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger built to transform marketing, has added Blue Horse (Malaysia) and DashDigital (South Africa) to its Global Affiliate Network to further its full-service and specialty digital solutions for clients worldwide.

Through its Global Affiliate Program, Stagwell provides global full-service capabilities ensuring clients receive best-in-class service and solutions tailored to their priority markets.



Stagwell welcomes Blue Horse and DashDigital to its Global Affiliate Network.

A deeper look at each of the new affiliate's capabilities:

Blue Horse - Malaysia

Blue Horse Digital Marketing is a technology-led, highly personal answer to the ever-growing performance marketing needs of Southeast Asia. Blue Horse Digital Marketing provides specialized solutions that assist in maximizing sustainable profitability while automating day-to-day operations to a wide variety of consumer industries, including Wellness Services, Consumer Goods, and E-commerce centered activities on marketplace platforms, i.e. Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop, etc.

"Blue Horse Digital Marketing thrives on the leanness of our operations to provide highly personal services in a massively growing digital economy. We are very excited to be a Stagwell affiliate partner and hope to leverage on their support towards creating more effective and holistic offerings to our current and potential clientele," said Nicholas Wong, Co-Founder and Director of Blue Horse.

DashDigital – South Africa

DashDigital is a specialized design studio that helps brands connect with their audience, using in-depth research, rigorous strategy, well-built technology and responsive design. DashDigital serves a global client base, building beautiful digital products and impactful web experiences for brands, organizations and agencies alike.

"At DashDigital, collaboration is everything, so the opportunity to join Stagwell's affiliate program is huge for us," says Rogan Jansen, co-founder and creative director at DashDigital. "We can't wait to harness the immense resources and possibilities the partnership will afford us, continuing on our mission to push the boundaries of design and encourage our clients to do the same."



About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ:

STGW )

is the network created to transform marketing. We deliver creative performance at scale for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with cutting-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our more than 13,000 experts in more than 34 countries are united under a single purpose: to generate effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at

.

