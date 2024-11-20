

Growth in the market is driven by an increase in demand for diagnostic tools, therapies, and supporting care in tandem with a rise in the number of diagnosed cases. For instance, in January 2024, Roche revealed encouraging findings from the Phase III RAINBOW research, which assessed the safety and effectiveness of ramucirumab when combined with chemotherapy to treat advanced stomach or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare infrastructure, favourable reimbursement policies, extensive R&D activities, and increasing adoption of novel treatment modalities, driving the dominance of the North American region in the gastric cancer market.

Additionally, Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of gastric cancer, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, expanding access to healthcare services, and growing awareness about early detection and treatment options, stimulating market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. For instance, Amgen reported encouraging findings in December 2023 from the Phase III HERIZON trial, which assessed the safety and effectiveness of using trastuzumab biosimilar (Kanjinti) in conjunction with chemotherapy to treat HER2-positive metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.

By type, the adenocarcinoma segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global gastric cancer market in 2023 owing to the rising incidence rates and the predominance of adenocarcinoma as the most common histological subtype of gastric cancer, driving demand for diagnostic tests, targeted therapies, and surgical interventions tailored to this specific subtype. For instance, in December 2023, Lilly reported favorable findings from the Phase III KEYNOTE-811 study, which assessed the efficacy of pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy in patients with stomach or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinomas that were HER2-positive. Additionally, the gastrointestinal stromal tumor segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing understanding of its molecular biology, advancements in targeted therapies like tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and improved diagnostic techniques facilitating early detection and personalized treatment approaches.

By diagnosis, the endoscopy segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global gastric cancer market in 2023 owing to the growing adoption of endoscopic procedures for early detection, staging, and surveillance of gastric cancer, supported by technological advancements enhancing imaging capabilities and minimally invasive treatment options. For instance, AstraZeneca reported encouraging findings in November 2023 from the Phase III GASTROPLUS study, which assessed the safety and effectiveness of trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) in the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer. Additionally, the imaging tests segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques, such as CT scans, MRI, and PET scans, for accurate staging, monitoring treatment response, and detecting disease recurrence, driving market expansion.

By treatment, the surgery segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global gastric cancer market in 2023 owing to the growing preference for surgical interventions, including gastrectomy and minimally invasive procedures like laparoscopy and robotic-assisted surgery, as primary treatment modalities for localized and advanced gastric cancer, contributing to segment dominance in revenue generation. For instance, Taiho reported encouraging findings in December 2023 from the Phase III TAGS study, which assessed the safety and effectiveness of trifluridine/tipiracil (Lonsurf) as a third-line treatment for stomach or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma that has spread to other areas of the body. Additionally, the targeted therapy and immunotherapy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of precision medicine approaches, advancements in targeted therapy drugs, and promising outcomes from immunotherapy trials, driving demand for personalized treatment options and expanding the market for targeted and immunotherapy in gastric cancer management.

By route of administration, the parenteral segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global gastric cancer market in 2023 owing to the rising demand for parenteral administration routes, such as intravenous and subcutaneous, for the delivery of chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and supportive care drugs, ensuring effective treatment delivery and management of gastric cancer patients. For instance, Pfizer stated in September 2023 that a Phase III trial (AEGIS-2) would begin, assessing avelumab plus chemotherapy as first-line therapy for patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer patients. Additionally, the oral segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the convenience, improved patient compliance, and advancements in oral formulations of chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and supportive care medications, driving the uptake of oral medications for gastric cancer treatment and management.

By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global gastric cancer market in 2023 owing to the increased patient admissions for surgical procedures, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and other treatments, along with higher utilization of diagnostic services and supportive care in hospital settings. For instance, Novartis reported encouraging findings in January 2024 from the Phase III CTRIP trial, which assessed the safety and effectiveness of trastuzumab biosimilar (Ogivri) in conjunction with chemotherapy for the treatment of advanced HER2-positive stomach or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer. Additionally, the homecare segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing emphasis on patient-centered care, advancements in homecare technologies, and preference for comfortable and cost-effective care options, driving the shift towards home-based management of gastric cancer and boosting the demand for homecare services and products.

Report Scope



Base Year: 2023 Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage



Market Forecast by Type, Diagnosis, Treatment, Route of Administration, and End-user

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players





F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd



Eli Lilly and Company



Merck & Co. Inc.



Bristol Myers Squibb Company



AstraZeneca PLC



Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



Pfizer Inc.



Novartis AG



Sanofi



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited



Daiichi Sankyo Company



Limited



Amgen Inc.



Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



Bayer AG Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Gastric Cancer Market Analysis & Forecast by Type 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Adenocarcinoma

Lymphoma

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor

Carcinoid Tumor Others

Gastric Cancer Market Analysis & Forecast by Diagnosis 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Endoscopy

Biopsy

Imaging Tests

Exploratory Surgery Other

Gastric Cancer Market Analysis & Forecast by Treatment 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Palliative Care Others

Gastric Cancer Market Analysis & Forecast by Route of Administration 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Oral

Parenteral Others

Gastric Cancer Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Hospitals

Homecare

Speciality Centres Others

Gastric Cancer Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



GCC Rest of MEA

Key Attributes