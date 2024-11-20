Biolinerx To Report Third Quarter 2024 Results On November 25, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Management to Hold Call at 8:30 a.m. EST

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX ) (TASE: BLRX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases, today announced that it will release its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Monday, November 25, 2024, before the U.S. markets open.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST featuring remarks by Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer.

To access the conference call, please dial +1-888-281-1167 from the U.S. or +972-3-918-0685 internationally. A live webcast and a replay of the call can be accessed through the event page

on the Company's website. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast. The call replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live conference call. A dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 27, 2024; please dial +1-888-295-2634 from the US or +972-3-925-5904 internationally.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX) is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases.

The company's first approved product is APHEXDA® (motixafortide) with an indication in the U.S. for stem cell mobilization for

autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma.

BioLineRx is advancing a pipeline of investigational medicines for patients with sickle cell disease, pancreatic cancer, and other solid tumors.

Headquartered in Israel, and with operations in the U.S., the company is driving innovative therapeutics with end-to-end expertise in development and commercialization, ensuring life-changing discoveries move beyond the bench to the bedside.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at , or on Twitter and LinkedIn .



