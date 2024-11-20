Deloitte And Hewlett Packard Enterprise Collaborate To Deliver Private Cloud AI Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Expanded collaboration brings together Deloitte experience with HPE Private Cloud and the NVIDIA AI platforms to enable on-premises and co-location AI deployments.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HPE Discover 2024 -- Deloitte today announced an expanded collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), that implements the newly launched HPE Private Cloud AI with NVIDIA to enhance Deloitte's existing AI capabilities and help organizations bring Generative AI (GenAI) solutions to quickly. HPE Private Cloud AI is part of the co-developed NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio and is a first-of-its-kind solution that provides deep integration with NVIDIA AI computing, networking, and software with HPE's AI storage, compute and the HPE GreenLake cloud. By combining Deloitte's experience and ecosystem with the HPE Private AI Cloud with NVIDIA, businesses of all sizes have a ready-to-deploy AI solution tailored for their specific industry use case.

"By expanding on premises and co-location AI services with offerings on HPE Private Cloud AI, Deloitte is helping clients increase resiliency, lower costs, and eliminate data silos for improved security and control," said Abdi Goodarzi, GenAI products and innovations leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Whether it's accelerating finance operations and financial planning and analysis workflows with virtual agents, or reducing cost of drug discovery and research, we're equipping organizations with the ability to more effectively build, embed, and operationalize their GenAI applications."

Despite increasing expectations for transformational impact, many GenAI efforts are still at the pilot or proof-of-concept phase. Deloitte's State of Generative AI in the Enterprise Q3 report found a majority of organizations surveyed have moved only 30% or fewer of their GenAI experiments fully into production. As leaders race to overcome barriers to scaling, Deloitte, HPE and NVIDIA will help clients bring value-added AI workloads on premises to speed innovation and tackle sector-specific problems. By securing the use of enterprise data where it resides, clients can iterate rapidly with frameworks, models and workflows customized to suit unique, sector-specific challenges.

"We all know GenAI will be transformative, however, enterprises are struggling to move AI proofs of concepts into production due to the complexity of the AI lifecycle and the hybrid nature of the workload," said Fidelma Russo, EVP & GM, Hybrid Cloud & CTO, HPE. "To simplify AI adoption and improve time to value, data management and risk and compliance, HPE Private Cloud AI is a fully integrated, turnkey system co-developed with NVIDIA for GenAI, which represents a new category of AI systems for the enterprise."

HPE Private Cloud AI is deployable across a variety of Deloitte's NVIDIA AI platform solutions – including: AI Factory as a Service , Hybrid By Design , C-Suite AI TM , and the Quartz AITM Suite . When deployed with HPE Private Cloud AI, clients have the added benefit of delivering AI in an automated, secure platform where data is being created and of the most value. Examples of HPE Private Cloud AI in action include:



Deloitte's C-Suite AITM for CFOs with NVIDIA AI on HPE Private Cloud AI uses GenAI to reimagine stale, static executive reporting to become a dynamic, on-demand and interactive experience. CFOs and executive decision makers can retrieve timely and relevant financial information, insightful analysis and alerts to what's trending, and scenario analysis and explainability of what might happen and why. C-Suite AITM on HPE Private Cloud AI leveraging NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA NIM inference microservices for CFO-specific use cases includes financial statement analysis, scenario modeling, competitive analysis and market analysis. Deloitte's Atlas AITM offering showcases how Private Cloud AI can be deployed with the full stack NVIDIA platform for life sciences, agriculture and consumer products use cases. Built by the molecular modeling and drug discovery team at Deloitte, fortified by the acquisition of SFL Scientific , Atlas AITM

combines NVIDIA BioNeMoTM

for intelligent protein design, prediction and mapping, with Deloitte's proprietary GenAI models and skilled AI scientists to accelerate and lower the cost of research and empower scientists with innovative AI and LLM tooling.



