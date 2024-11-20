Aurora Cannabis Expands Innovative Recreational Product Portfolio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Introduces New Products and Flavours across Greybeard, San Rafael '71 and Tasty's brands

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB ) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, is excited to announce its latest lineup of innovations from Greybeard, San Rafael '71 and Tasty's brands. With a continued focus on premium, science-driven offerings, this expanded lineup represents Aurora's commitment to delivering exceptional high quality, cutting-edge and diverse options for Canadian cannabis consumers.

"As one of the largest Canadian cannabis companies, we take great care in listening to our consumers and responding with a portfolio of products that deliver on what cannabis consumers are seeking – flavour and intensity," said Geoff Hoover, Senior Vice President, Consumer at Aurora. "Backed by world class capability in science and superior cultivation, we're proud to expand our cannabis offering for the adult consumer that is on the lookout for brands they can trust time and again – which is exactly what we strive for at Aurora."

Aurora boasts a leading portfolio of brands that Canadians know and love, including Greybeard, San Rafael '71 and Tasty's. Following Tasty's inaugural year in the Canadian adult market, the brand leaned into valuable consumer insights to develop. The new offerings reinforce Tasty's commitment to quality, creativity, and an unforgettable cannabis experience.

Greybeard | Banana Gas Pure Live Resin Vape, awakens senses with authentic notes of gassy bananas on the inhale and a savoury, umami finish on the exhale.

Greybeard | Country Lemon Terp Slush (1g); live resin extract featuring a bright, golden hue and a smooth, sugary texture.

Greybeard | Critical Diesel Pre-Rolls ( 3 x 0.5g); crafted from 100% whole milled bud, not trim, these pre-rolls are an effortless way to experience Greybeard's latest craft sativa – known for its unique blend of cherry, grape, strawberry, vanilla and gas aromas.

San Rafael '71 | 20 Pack Pre-Rolls ( 20 x 0.5g); made in response to the growing demand for bulk pre-roll options; perfect for those who appreciate consistency and value.

Tasty's | Mango Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls, Indica (3 x 0.5g), infused with ultra-powerful THC-A diamonds, with a burst of tangy, sun-kissed mango flavours enhanced by botanical terpenes.

Tasty's | Honeydew Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls, Sativa (3 x 0.5g), infused with THC-A diamonds, with ripe, refreshing honeydew flavour.

Tasty's | Melon Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls, Sativa (3 x 0.5g), created with THC-A diamonds and refreshing sweet melon flavours. Tasty's | Grape 510 Vape (1.2g), offers an unbeatable combination of taste and 1000mg of THC to deliver a tongue-tickling sweetness with subtle tanginess.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and South America. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., as well as international brands, Pedanios, Bidiol, IndiMed and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at



Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward Looking Information





This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law (" forward-looking statements "). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding

expansions to the Company's innovative Recreational product portfolio.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking

statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources

as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations (with respect to the Transaction and more generally with respect to future acquisitions), management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information from dated June 20, 2024 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at



and filed with and available on the SEC's website at

. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.



