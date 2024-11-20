Aretec Wealth Inc. Partners With Advisor Solutions By Purpose For Advanced Independent Advisory Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisor Solutions by Purpose (“Advisor Solutions”), a premier provider of practice management solutions and an innovative platform, welcomes Aretec Wealth (“Aretec”), a newly established independent wealth management firm, as the latest firm to select Advisor Solutions' integrated wealth management platform. Launched by Keeley Simpson, a distinguished leader with a proven track record in services, and driven by the leadership and expertise of Will Simpson and Greg Wise, Aretec Wealth is a wealth management firm for Canadian families who don't want a“good enough” experience with their money, but an experience that's the best it can possibly be.

Aretec Wealth's strategic partnership with Advisor Solutions for its operating platform positions it at the forefront of delivering client-centric, innovative financial services, and grants Aretec access to Advisor Solutions' state-of-the-art integrated technology, empowering seamless client service, practice management, and growth. It is a strategic move that will enhance Aretec's service offerings and client experience.

“Our collaboration with Advisor Solutions is a natural fit with our core purpose: To help our clients realize their wealth,” said Keeley Simpson, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Portfolio Manager at Aretec Wealth.“Their platform enables us to strengthen client relationships while streamlining operations to ensure excellence in every aspect of our service.”

“We're eager to bring our vision to life with Advisor Solutions, leveraging their platform to strengthen our client relationships and service model,” says Will Simpson, President at Aretec.“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of being the best advisors we can possibly be for our clients.”

Advisor Solutions' platform is known for equipping independent advisors with modern technology, investment tools, and support services, fostering scalable growth while allowing advisors to remain independent. With deep expertise in the financial advisory sector, it offers strategic guidance and user-friendly tools that support Canadian advisors in meeting their business goals, boosting operational efficiency, and delivering superior client experiences.

“We're proud to have Aretec Wealth using our platform to support their growth objectives,” says Jeff Gans, Chief Executive Officer of Advisor Solutions.“This relationship highlights our mission to empower independent advisors with the cutting-edge technology and comprehensive resources they need so they can prioritize client success and elevate their advisory services.”

Advisor Solutions remains dedicated to supporting the growth and success of independent advisory firms by providing technology, strategic guidance, and a robust network. These tools allow advisors to deliver excellent service while implementing effective financial strategies for their clients.

Aretec Wealth Inc. is an independent wealth management firm founded in 2024 by Keeley Simpson, an accomplished leader in the financial services industry. Operating under an advisor-owned model, Aretec Wealth prioritizes its clients' best interests, adhering to a fiduciary standard. Aretec is a wealth management firm for high-net-worth individuals and families across Canada who don't want a“good enough” experience with their money, but an experience that's the best it can possibly be. People are looking for a secure feeling about their money and life. Aretec is in the business of giving them that feeling. For more information, please visit

About Advisor Solutions by Purpose

Advisor Solutions by Purpose, a subsidiary of Purpose Unlimited, is an innovative financial services firm providing modern client and practice management technology and value-added services to enable independent portfolio management and financial advisory businesses in Canada. Recognized by Wealth Professional Magazine as the 2023 WealthTech Service Provider of the Year, Advisor Solutions by Purpose's end-to-end solution simplifies the advisor practice and makes it easier for clients to access better services to achieve their financial goals. For more information, please visit .

