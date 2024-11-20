A nnounced T wo T ransformational M&A A greements in Q3/24 Alone

– With Desktop Metal and Markforged

Gross Margin Higher

48.2% in Q3/2024, Up 4.0% From Q3/2023

46.6% in the First Nine Months of 2024, Up 2.6% From the Same Period in 2023

Adjusted Gross Margin Higher

50.5% in Q3/2024, Up 2.5% From Q3/2023

Net Cash Burn Reduced Substantially

$3M in Q3/2024, Down From $16M in Q3/2023 – a Decrease of 80%

The Company Continues to Urge Shareholders to Vote by December 1st, 2024 for Upcoming Annual General Meeting to Protect This Continued Success

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM ) ,“ Nano Dimension” or the“Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printing solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th , 2024 and shared a letter from Yoav Stern, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors.

Revenue:



For Q3/2024 was $14.9 million, compared to $12.2 million in Q3/2023. For the first nine months of 2024 was $43.2 million, compared to $41.9 million in the same period in 2023.

Gross Margin (“GM”):



For Q3/2024 was 48.2%, compared to 44.2% in Q3/2023. For the first nine months of 2024 was 46.6%, compared to 44% in the same period in 2023.

Adjusted 1 Gross Margin (“Adjusted GM”):



For Q3/2024 was 50.5%, compared to 48.0% in Q3/2023. For the first nine months of 2024 was 48.9%, compared to 47.5%. in the same period in 2023.

Net Loss:



For Q3/2024 was a loss of $8.6 million, compared to a loss of $66.9 million in Q3/2023. For the first nine months of 2024 was a loss of $87.9 million, compared to $54.3 million loss in the same period in 2023.

Net Loss excluding changes in the Company's holdings in Stratasys Ltd. ' s (“Stratasys”) shares:



For Q3/2024 was a loss of $ 7.9 million, compared to a loss of $26.6 million in Q3/2023. For the first nine months of 2024 was a loss $30 million, compared to $71.3 million loss in the same period in 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA:



For Q3/2024 was negative $14.8 million, compared to negative $30.1 million in Q3/2023. For the first nine months of 2024 was negative $44.5 million, compared to negative $77.3 million in same period in 2023.

Net cash burn:



For Q3/2024 was $3 million, compared to Q3/2023's $16 million2. For the first nine months of 2024 was $21 million, compared to $74 million for same period in 2023.

Details regarding Adjusted GM, Net Loss excluding changes in Company's holdings in Stratasys' shares, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Cash Burn and Net Loss excluding changes in Company's holdings in Stratasys shares can be found below in this press release under“Non-IFRS Measures.”

CEO MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS:

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

I am pleased to report that we have achieved the strongest third quarter performance in our Company's history. This remarkable accomplishment comes despite the broader market experiencing continued uncertainty in capital spending on manufacturing equipment – a challenge that has notably impacted many of our industry peers.

Crucially, it is not just about the top-line. As part of our“Reshaping Nano Initiative,” we have reduced our net cash burn to $3 million for the quarter. This is 80% less than the same quarter last year and a key milestone on our path to being an EBITDA positive business.

What makes this quarter truly extraordinary is not just our financial performance, but also the strategic milestones we've reached. In Q3 alone, our team successfully announced two transformational M&A agreements – with Desktop Metal , Inc. ( on July 3 rd , 2024) (“Desktop Metal”) and Markforged Holding Corporation ( on September 25 th , 2024) (“Markforged”) . Each of these deals would be considered landmark s in their own right; to execute both in a single quarter is a testament to our team's exceptional execution capabilities and our clear strategic vision.

What is surely more exciting is not what we have done, but what the future of Nano Dimension will be and what it is poised to accomplish.

The New Nano Dimension – which includes the business as it is today and Desktop Metal and Markforged – will have:



An exemplary technology portfolio that spans digital manufacturing solutions with a focus on additive manufacturing systems that are aligned with the strongest expected future growth of our industry, e.g. additively manufactured electronics, binder jetting for metal, fused filament fabrication (“FFF”) for metal and composites, to name a few.

R evenue of $340 million based on 2023 results that delivers scale and the promise of sizeable financial results that can flow down to the bottom-line.

A robust capital position of $475 million expected at the time both transactions will have closed, which provides us the flexibility to support our continued development and secure our business well into the future. All of this, along with our financial prowess and meaningful post-merger integration strategy, are expected to enable us to be EBITDA positive in Q4 2026.

Importantly, the above is happening in an industry context where others are losing scale and are themselves jeopardized with a weak capital position. Whether the metric is product or financial, we are poised to succeed.

For those that have followed us over the last few years, most, if not all of this, is not a surprise to you. We have indicated or even said we would accomplish this.

Simply put: Promises made . Promises delivered .

I must address an important matter that requires your attention. An activist investor, Murchinson Ltd. (“Murchinson”), who some of you may recall from their activity last year, has emerged yet again. They seek to challenge and constrain our proven program of growth and transformation through proposals at our upcoming Annual General Meeting. While we respect the right of all shareholders to express their views, we believe their approach will put the very initiatives that have delivered our current successes and positioned us for future growth at risk. A look at their proposals will indicate that Murchinson STILL has yet to create the most basic of plans for value creation, providing NO insight into the business and NO executable ideas.

I urge shareholders to protect their investment and vote“FOR” all of Nano Dimension's proposals. Act fast – voting cut-off is on Sunday, December 1st, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET (it may be even earlier, so please check with your broker). To learn more visit: .

Thank you for your continued trust and investment in our Company.

Sincerely,

Yoav Stern

Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Nano Dimension

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024



Total revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $14,856,000, compared to $12,158,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The increase is attributed to increased sales of the Company's product lines.



Total cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2024 was $7,700,000, compared to $6,789,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The increase is attributed to increased sales of the Company's product lines, partially offset by favorable product mix and operational efficiencies.



As a result of the reorganizational plan executed by the Company in the fourth quarter of 2023 and other cost reduction efforts taken in 2024, the Company's operating expenses across all departments have decreased in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023.



Research and development (“R&D”) expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $9,801,000, compared to $12,788,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in payroll and related expenses, subcontractors and professional services, and materials for R&D use, as well as a decrease in share-based payments expenses, largely associated with organizational synergies.



Sales and marketing (“S&M”) expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $6,952,000, compared to $7,715,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in payroll and related expenses, as well as a decrease in share-based payments expenses, largely associated with organizational synergies.



General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $9,960,000, compared to $20,848,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in professional services, associated in part with organizational synergies.



Other expenses, net for the third quarter of 2024 were $721,000. The forementioned expenses were related to Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction costs.

Net loss attributable to owners of the Company for the third quarter of 2024 was $8,346,000, or $0.05 loss per share, compared to net loss of $66,604,000, or $0.26 per share, in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease is mainly attributed to the revaluation of the Company's investment in Stratasys shares, as well as a decrease in the Company's operating expenses across all departments.



Financial results for the Nine months ended September 30, 2024



Total revenues for the nine months period ended September 30, 2024, were $43,206,000, compared to $41,860,000 in the nine months period ended September 30, 2023. The increase is attributed to increased sales of the Company's product lines in 2024.



Total cost of revenues for the nine months period ended September 30, 2024, were $23,064,000, compared to $23,430,000 in the nine months period ended September 30, 2023. The decrease is attributed mostly to favorable product mix and increased operational efficiencies.



As a result of the reorganization plan executed by the Company in the fourth quarter of 2023 and other cost reduction efforts taken in 2024, the Company's operating expenses across all departments have decreased in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023.



R&D expenses for the nine months period ended September 30, 2024, were $28,055,000, compared to $48,424,000 in the nine months period ended September 30, 2023. The decrease is attributed mostly to a decrease in payroll and related expenses, materials for R&D use, subcontractors and professional services, share-based payments expenses and other R&D expenses, largely associated with organizational synergies.



S&M expenses for the nine months period ended September 30, 2024, were $20,690,000, compared to $23,418,000 in the nine months period ended September 30, 2023. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in payroll and related expenses, as well as a decrease in share-based payments expenses, largely associated with organizational synergies.



G&A expenses for the nine months period ended September 30, 2024, were $28,143,000, compared to $44,203,000 in the nine months period ended September 30, 2023. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in professional services expenses, associated in part with organizational synergies.



Other expenses, net for the nine months period ended September 30, 2024, were $3,333,000. The forementioned expenses mainly related to Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction costs.

Net loss attributable to owners of the Company for the nine months period ended September 30, 2024 was $87,089,000, or $0.40 loss per share, compared to net loss of $53,501,000, or $0.21 per share, in the nine months period ended September 30, 2023. The increase is mainly attributed to the revaluation of the Company's investment in Stratasys shares.



About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension's (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform existing electronics and mechanical manufacturing into Industry 4.0 environmentally friendly & economically efficient precision additive electronics and manufacturing – by delivering solutions that convert digital designs to electronic or mechanical devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano Dimension's strategy is driven by the application of deep learning based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension has served over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace and defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D and academia. The Company designs and makes Additive Electronics and Additive Manufacturing 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). Additive Manufacturing includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers-based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of additive manufacturing.

For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension's, Desktop Metal's and Markforged's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The acquisitions of Desktop Metal and Markforged are subject to closing conditions, some of which are beyond the control of Nano Dimension, Desktop Metal or Markforged. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements when it discusses benefits and advantages of the proposed transactions with Markforged and Desktop Metal, and the combined company, the combined company's revenues and cash, the Company's vision, and that the Company will be EBITDA positive by Q4 2026. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 21, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. The combined company financial information included in this communication has not been audited or reviewed by Nano's auditors and such information is provided for illustrative purposes only. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Additional Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, Markforged filed a definitive proxy statement with the SEC on November 13, 2024. Markforged may also file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. This document is not a substitute for the proxy statement or any other document that Markforged may file with the SEC. The definitive proxy statement has been mailed to shareholders of Markforged. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement and other documents containing important information about Markforged and the proposed transaction, at the website maintained by the SEC at . Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Markforged will be available free of charge on Markforged's website at .

Participants in the Solicitation

Nano, Markforged and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Markforged shareholders in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Nano, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in Nano's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024. Information about the directors and executive officers of Markforged, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in Markforged's proxy statement for its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 26, 2024 and Markforged's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction when such materials become available. Investors should read the proxy statement carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from Nano or Markforged using the sources indicated above.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at