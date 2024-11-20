Exploring The Mobile Security Market : Growth Projections, Key Segments, And Regional Trends (2020-2030)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Mobile Security Market ," The mobile security market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $22.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 Download Sample Pages -The main purpose of mobile security is to protect the confidentiality of the data stored in mobile phones and to enhance the integrity of the mobile devices. In addition, numerous benefits provided by mobile security application, such as protecting data against malwares and cyber-attacks and providing access of data from remote location are the major factors for the mobile security market growth.Furthermore, increase in online mobile payment and rise in security need due to rise in adoption of BYOD in workplaces are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. In addition, surge in need to provide protection to video streaming content fuels the growth of the mobile security market . Furthermore, high cost of mobile security solution and complexity in designing embedded security solution hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in usage of machine learning and artificial intelligence in mobile security application is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the mobile security market size.Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-optionsMajor market playersApple Inc.Broadcom Inc.BlackBerry LimitedGoogle LLCCitrix Systems, Inc.Mobileiron, Inc.International Business Machine CorporationSamsung Electronics Co. Ltd.Microsoft CorporationVMware, Inc.The android segment dominated the marketBy operating system, the android segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global mobile security market, as android is the most adaptive operating system because of the efficient working and application appearance in the smartphone and tablets market. However, the others segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period, as operating system offers security multitasking and supports specialized input devices.The individuals segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2031By end user, the individuals segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030, as the security solutions provided for individual use allow to restore data to any subsequent device, regardless of operating system. However, the enterprises segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global mobile security market , as enterprise users demand security solutions that ensure the security of each document and data file whilst allowing users to remain productive and collaborative in much-secured way.North America held the lion's shareBy region, the global mobile security industry across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to adoption of mobile technologies and societal trends. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase use and reliance on mobile devices and surge in BTOD trends.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Key Findings of the StudyBy operating system, the android segment accounted for the largest mobile security market share in 2020.Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.By end user, the enterprises segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

