Europe Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Set To Boom Anticipating Explosive 5.7% CAGR Growth, Surpass $2.9 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Europe Pneumococcal Vaccine Market

The growing existence of pneumonia fuels the demand for the European pneumococcal vaccine market.

- Polaris ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Europe pneumococcal vaccine market report assesses the competitive scenario of the market, examining all the established players and new market entrants.The market for Europe pneumococcal vaccine is on a growth trajectory. The market, valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2023, is poised to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2032.Market IntroductionThere are two kinds of vaccines for pneumonia that safeguard against varied kinds of contamination. Pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs) involve PCV 15, PCV 20, and PCV 21. The aggregate in the name notifies how many kinds of bacteria the vaccine safeguards against. The Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV23) safeguards against 23 kinds of pneumonia bacteria.Children below 5 years old, adults crossing the age of 65, and other children and grownups with a probability of pneumonia should acquire a PCV vaccine. Doctors may offer children with specific conditions who are between 2 and 18 years old the PPSV23 vaccine. As per the published report, Europe registers 230,000 deaths each year generated by pneumonia. Governments and health firms in the region are applying robust vaccination programs as a prohibitive estimate against pneumonia, impacting the Europe pneumococcal vaccine market demand favourably.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleKey Report Highlights.The Europe pneumococcal vaccine market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 2.9 billion by 2032..The escalating R&D for advancing new vaccines fuels the need for pneumococcal vaccine in Europe..The market segmentation is primarily based on type, product, end user, and country..The study provides market insights into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, and the rest of Europe.Competitive LandscapeThe Europe pneumococcal vaccine market is portrayed by competitiveness. The top market contenders such as:.Astellas Pharma Inc.CSL Ltd.GSK plc.Merck & Co. Inc.Panacea Biotech Ltd.GPN Vaccines.SK Bioscience.Pfizer Inc..Sanofi S.A.Serum Life Sciences Ltd.Talley Group Ltd.Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltdconcentrate on strategic advancements to propel business growth. Also, they grasp strategic alliances to advance research potential and push innovation. Here are some of the major market developments:.In June 2023, SK Bioscience declared the affirmative outcomes of its phase II clinical trials like with the 21 Valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine contender GBP410, which was advanced in alliance with Sanofi..In November 2023, GPN Vaccines expanded its alliance with BioCina, a contract development and manufacturing firm, to push the making of vaccines for meningitis, pneumonia, and febrile bacteremia.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingGrowth Drivers and OpportunitiesEscalating Research & Development: The growing R&D for advancing contemporary vaccines is expected to push the market. Inventions such as conjugate vaccines or amalgamated vaccines that safeguard against manifold pathogens fuel the Europe pneumococcal vaccine market growth.Collaboration between Public and Private Sectors: The association between the public and private sectors augmenting the vaccine dissemination framework generates an enormous possibility in the market during the forecast period.Growing Funding in Product Advancement: The growing funding in product advancement, caused a generation of more productive vaccines that earmark a wider gamut of pneumococcal strains.Regional AnalysisThe UK is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The country's robust growth is due to growing cases of pneumonia and meningitis. As per the UK government data, an additional 5,000 invasive pneumococcal illness cases are expected to be recorded on a yearly basis in England.Germany accounted for the largest share of the Europe pneumococcal vaccine market share. This is primarily because of the region's strong healthcare framework and extensive vaccination programs.Segmental OverviewBy Type Outlook.Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccines.Pneumococcal Polysaccharide VaccinesBy Product Outlook.Prevnar 13.Synflorix.Pneumovax 23.VAXNEUVANCE.PNEUMOSIL.OthersBy End User Outlook.Public Sector.Private SectorBy Country Outlook.France.Germany.UK.Italy.Netherlands.Spain.Russia.Rest of EuropeInquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buyingBrowse PMR's Micro Combined Heat and Power Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:Massive growth of Europe Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Size by 2032 with key players such as Astellas Pharma Inc, CSL Ltd, GSK plc, Merck & Co. IncBrowse More Research Reports:T4 DNA Ligase MarketCell & Gene Therapy Bioanalytical Testing Services MarketPlasma Protease C1-inhibitor MarketSurgical Planning Software MarketDental Equipment MarketAbout Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+ +1 929-297-9727

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.