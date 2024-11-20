2024 Goody Business Book Awards Announces 9 Top Impact Author Winners Won 3 Or More Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Annual Goody Business Awards announces 9 Top Impact Author Winners received 3+ awards (Winner and/or Finalist) for 2024.

The new 2024 Goody Business Book Awards Top Impact Author Winners were selected from hundreds of nominations from around the world by a panel of marketing and communications judges.

Congratulations to the 9 Top Impact Author Winners for the 2024 Goody Business Book Awards.

Andrea Hollingsworth, PhD is a Top Impact Author Winner for the 2024 Goody Business Book Awards for her book, The Compassion Advantage.

Colin C. Campbell is a Top Impact Author Winner for the 2024 Goody Business Book Awards for his book, Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat.

9 Top Impact Authors won 3+ awards in the 2024 Annual Goody Business Book Awards program in multiple subject areas.

- Liz H. Kelly, Goody Business Book Awards and Goody PR FounderPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Annual Goody Business Book Awards announces 9 Top Impact Author Winners received 3+ awards for 2024, out of the overall 193 Winners/Finalists. While being recognized in any of the 50 categories is a significant achievement, these top authors are positively impacting an even broader audience in multiple subject area genres.“The new 2024 Goody Business Book Awards Top Impact Author Winners were selected by a panel of marketing and communications judges based on their book quality, cover image, and social impact,” explains Liz H. Kelly, Goody Business Book Awards Founder.Over the next 3 months, these Top Impact Authors will receive an additional digital marketing promotions and a special awards seal to shine a light on their far-reaching positive impacts. Along with all of the Goody Business Book Awards Winners and Finalists, these books are helping readers live longer, start a company, be a better marketer, be a better leader, build wealth, use technology to improve, start a charity and more.2024 Goody Business Book Awards - Top Impact Author Award Winners1. TOP IMPACT AUTHOR: Andrea Hollingsworth, PhD (Minneapolis, MN)BOOK: The Compassion Advantage: How Top Leaders Build More Humanizing WorkplacesWINNER – Health – PsychologyWINNER – Leadership – HR and Employee DevelopmentWINNER – Self-Help - SuccessFINALIST – Business – Problem SolvingFINALIST – Leadership – Motivation2. TOP IMPACT AUTHOR: Colin C. Campbell (Fort Lauderdale, FL)BOOK: Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat.WINNER – Entrepreneur – EntrepreneurismWINNER – Entrepreneur – Start UpsFINALIST – Business – Career SuccessFINALIST – Entrepreneur – Small Business3. TOP IMPACT AUTHOR: Janet M. Harvey (Seattle, WA)BOOK: From Tension to Transformation A Leader's Guide To Generative ChangeWINNER - BUSINESS - DISRUPTORWINNER - PERSONAL TRANSFORMATIONFINALIST - BUSINESS - BIG IDEASFINALIST - BUSINESS - INNOVATION4. TOP IMPACT AUTHOR: Ericka Sóuter (New York, NY)BOOK: How to Have a Kid and a Life: A Survival GuideWINNER - HEALTH – PARENTING AND FAMILYWINNER - SELF-HELP - GENERALFINALIST - SELF-HELP - HAPPINESSFINALIST - SELF-HELP – WORK-LIFE BALANCE5. TOP IMPACT AUTHOR: Kate Toon (Sydney, Australia)BOOK 1: Six Figures In School HoursWINNER – Health – Parenting and FamilyFINALIST – Business – Women in BusinessBOOK 2: Six Figures While You SleepWINNER – Business – Big IdeasFINALIST – Entrepreneur – Small Business6. TOP IMPACT AUTHOR - Tenia Davis, PhD (Chicago, IL)BOOK: The Feedback Blueprint: Unlocking the Power of Constructive InsightsWINNER – Leadership – HR and Employee DevelopmentFINALIST – Business – Career SuccessFINALIST – Business – Management7. TOP IMPACT AUTHOR - Joseph Hanna (Fort Lauderdale, FL)BOOK: Pivoting as a Way of Life: Stop Chasing Unicorns and Product-Market FitWINNER – Business – InnovationWINNER – Technology – GamechangerFINALIST – Business – Disruptor8. TOP IMPACT AUTHOR: Hanna Hasl-Kelchner, MBA, JD (Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, NC)BOOK: Seeking Fairness at Work: Cracking the New Code of Greater Employee Engagement, Retention & SatisfactionWINNER – Business – ManagementWINNER – Leadership – Think DifferentlyFINALIST – Business – Thought Leader9. TOP IMPACT AUTHOR: Natalie Shand-Spellman MSOTR/L (U.S.)BOOK: Drop Stress Like A Hot Potato - Transformative Stress Workbook with Life Coaching for Busy WomenWINNER – Health – WellnessFINALIST – Health – Mind, Body, SpiritFINALIST – Self-Help – InspirationThese Award-Winning Authors are being recognized for mostly non-fiction and some fiction books published within the last 5 years (2020-2024). The books were published by traditional publishers (Wiley, HarperCollins Leadership, Penguin Random House SEA, Doubleday, New Harbinger Publications, Atria Publishing Group, a division of Simon & Schuster), independent publishers (Kogan Page Inc., BiggerPockets, ForbesBooks), hybrid publishers (Page Two, Amplify) and self-published authors.View FULL LIST of 2024 Goody Business Book Awards by category:2025 NOMINATIONS are also Now Open for next year.Any Author, Publisher, Agent, Publicist and/or Fan can nominate a book here:/nominate-bookFOLLOW NEWS:Instagram @GoodyBusinessBookAwardsFacebookYouTube Playlist - Goody Business Book AwardsABOUT GOODY BUSINESS BOOK AWARDS: The Annual Goody Business Book Awards are presented by Goody PR to honor 100% social impact book books, and were recognized in the Top 8 Business Book Awards for 2023 by Write Business Results. After promoting hundreds of authors and small business owners for 15+ years, Goody PR Founder, Award-Winning Author (“8-Second PR”) and Podcast Host Liz H. Kelly designed the program to amplify authors making a difference with words. This annual awards program is an extension of Goody PR's Mission to“Magnify Good”. The Honorary Board of Advisors includes successful founders and marketing and media experts. The Goody Business Book Awards logo is a hot air balloon with a book as the basket to symbolize their Mission to“Uplift Author Voices” literally above millions of similar books. For more information, and to nominate books, visit:ABOUT GOODY PR: The Award-Winning Goody PR Agency works primarily with clients who are Small Businesses, CEOs, Founders, Entrepreneurs, Speakers, CEOs, Thought Leaders, Experts, and Authors on public relations and digital marketing campaigns. To amplify their brand story, Goody PR is grateful to have booked thousands of earned media interviews (TV, print, radio and podcasts) on major media, including the TODAY Show, CNN, BBC World News, NewsNation, FOX Weather, NPR, TIME Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, The Wall Street Journal, WebMD, Fast Company, Entrepreneur, Forbes and hundreds of local TV, newspapers, radio shows and top podcasts. For more information, visit .

