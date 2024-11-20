Intrusion Detection System Market To Reach USD 11.43 Billion By 2032 Research By S&S Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intrusion Detection System Market

The intrusion detection system (IDS) is expanding rapidly due to the rising number of cybersecurity threats & advanced security technologies

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the global Intrusion Detection System (IDS) market size was valued at USD 5.71 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 11.43 billion by 2032, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The Intrusion Detection System (IDS) market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, heightened awareness of data breaches, and the growing demand for enhanced data security in an interconnected world. The widespread use of IoT devices, cloud computing, and enterprise data systems has escalated the risk of cyber threats, which can cause severe financial and reputational damage to organizations. As a result, businesses are adopting more advanced security measures to prevent unauthorized access and data breaches. Additionally, government regulations such as GDPR and HIPAA are pushing organizations to integrate IDS technologies, as they must comply with stricter data protection and privacy standards. The rising reliance on digital platforms across industries, including finance, healthcare, retail, and government, has further emphasized the need for robust security systems to protect sensitive data.The surge in cyber threats has significantly boosted demand for comprehensive security infrastructures, including intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS). These systems are crucial for detecting suspicious network activities and issuing real-time alerts to mitigate potential damage. The incorporation of automation and AI in cybersecurity is also accelerating the growth of the IDS market, enabling faster and more accurate threat detection and monitoring. However, the high cost of implementing IDS solutions remains a challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as managing these systems requires specialized expertise, increasing operational costs. Furthermore, as cyber threats continuously evolve, IDS vendors must regularly update and refine their technologies to counter new attack methods. An additional challenge is the growing number of false positives in IDS alerts, which can overwhelm security teams and undermine the system's effectiveness.Get Sample of Report:KeyPlayers:Palo Alto Networks (Palo Alto Networks WildFire, Cortex XDR)Cisco (Cisco Firepower Next-Generation Firewall, Cisco Advanced Malware Protection)McAfee (McAfee Enterprise Security Manager, McAfee Advanced Threat Protection)Fortinet (FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall, FortiSandbox)IBM (IBM QRadar Security Intelligence Platform, IBM Security Guardium Data Security Platform)Check Point Software Technologies (Check Point Infinity Architecture, Check Point Threat Prevention)Trend Micro (Trend Micro Deep Security, Trend Micro Network Security Platform)Sophos (Sophos XG Firewall, Sophos Intercept X Advanced Endpoint Protection)Kaspersky (Kaspersky Security Center, Kaspersky Endpoint Security)Symantec (Symantec Endpoint Protection, Symantec Advanced Threat Protection)Rapid7 (InsightVM Vulnerability Management, InsightIDR Security Detection and Response)Darktrace (Darktrace Enterprise Immune System, Darktrace Antigena)CrowdStrike, (CrowdStrike Falcon Platform, CrowdStrike Falcon Endpoint Protection)Carbon Black (Carbon Black Cloud Platform, Carbon Black Endpoint Protection)Qualys (Qualys Vulnerability Management and Compliance, Qualys Cloud Agent)Tripwire (Tripwire Enterprise, Tripwire Log Center)ArcSight (ArcSight Enterprise Security Management (ESM), ArcSight Logger)LogRhythm (LogRhythm NextGen SIEM, LogRhythm Threat Detection and Response)AlienVault (AlienVault OSSIM, AlienVault Threat Intelligence Platform)Suricata (Suricata Open-source IDS, Suricata Cloud IDS)Segmentation AnalysisBy DeploymentCloud-based was the largest segment in the intrude detection system (IDS) market in 2023. The segment accounted for 66.00% of revenue. It is because organizations these days are adopting cloud technology to achieve scalable and flexible security solutions without the burden of carrying on-premises infrastructure. These innovations have further empowered AWS to introduce the Amazon GuardDuty, a cloud-native threat detection service,that continuously scans for malicious activity and unauthorized behavior thereby emphasizing more cloud-based security. Cisco also extended its cloud security portfolio by integrating advanced IDS features that allow organizations to protect data stored within various environments of the cloud. With the growing demand for cloud-based infrastructure among enterprises, the requirement for solid IDS solutions in the cloud is expected to rise exponentially and hence will constitute a critically vital area in the overall IDS market.The infrastructure-Based segment in the Intrusion Detection System (IDS) market is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate over the coming years due to the need for customized security solutions for the on-premises environment. This growth is enormously impacted by the rise in cybersecurity threats on critical infrastructures in the financial, healthcare, and government sectors which streamlines threat detection and response across network environments. In addition, IBM has designed its QRadar system, which offers rich visibility into network flows, enabling organizations to become aware of potential intrusions more easily. As organizations continue to pay greater attention to securing their infrastructure, investments in robust IDS solutions are expected to increase dramatically.BY COMPONENT TYPESolutionSERVICESBy Deployment TypeCloud-BasedInfrastructure-BasedBy End-User TypeBFSIIT & CommunicationAerospace and DefenseSoftware IndustryManufacturingEnquiry Before Buy:Regional AnalysisNorth America remains a leading market for intrusion detection systems (IDS) and is expected to maintain this position in the foreseeable future. The market's growth is primarily driven by robust government investments in data security, a well-established IT infrastructure, and increasing recognition of the necessity for advanced security measures. The United States, in particular, is seeing a rise in demand for IDS solutions due to a surge in cyberattacks, with some of these incidents attributed to geopolitical adversaries, including Russia and China. This ongoing threat of cyberattacks is a major driver for the region's market growth as organizations seek more effective cybersecurity strategies.In the Asia Pacific region, the IDS market is projected to grow at a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.23% throughout the forecast period. This growth is largely fueled by the rapid expansion of IT infrastructure in countries such as India and China. For instance, the Indian government has allocated approximately USD 14 billion to strengthen the nation's cybersecurity infrastructure as part of its National Cyber Security Strategy. Additionally, cloud computing in the region is growing rapidly, with Frost & Sullivan forecasting an annual growth rate of 30%. As cloud services continue to develop, the demand for scalable IDS solutions capable of securing cloud environments is set to increase, further driving the expansion of the IDS market in Asia Pacific.Recent DevelopmentsIn March 2024, Palo Alto Networks launched its next-generation intrusion detection system integrated with advanced machine learning algorithms, enabling more accurate threat detection and reducing response times.In February 2024, Cisco introduced a cloud-native IDS solution, offering better scalability and performance for enterprises adopting cloud infrastructure.Access Full Report:About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. 