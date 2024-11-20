Aircraft Doors Market Growing At A 6.2% CAGR From 2022 To 2031 To Hit USD 9.1 Billion Growth, Trends, Company Profiles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Based on region, the Asia-Pacific Aircraft Doors market registered the highest market share, is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.
- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft doors market generated $5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.
Report Coverage & Details:
Report CoverageDetails
Forecast Period2022–2031
Base Year2021
Market Size in 2021$5 Billion
Market Size in 2031$9.1 Billion
CAGR6.2%
No. of Pages in Report280
Segments Covered
Door Type, Aircraft Type, End-User, Region
Drivers
Growing commercial aviation industry
Rising demand for number of aircraft deliveries
Persistent growth in international tourism and increase in demand for air travel as a convenient, safe, and time-efficient mode of transportation
Rising military budgets and increased use of technologically superior air carriers for defense purposes
Opportunities
New and upcoming aircraft programs
Restraints
Lack of hydraulic fluid compatibility
Rise in demand for fire-resistant fluids and zero leakage hydraulics
Precise maintenance schedules for monitoring fluid conditions on aircraft
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global aircraft doors market based on door type, aircraft type, end-user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.
Based on door type, the passenger doors segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than one-fourth of the global aircraft doors market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the same segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the study include emergency exits, cockpit door, cargo doors, and others.
Based on aircraft type, the commercial segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global aircraft doors market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period. The report also analyzes the military segment.
Based on end-user, the OEM segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global aircraft doors market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The aftermarket segment is also assessed through the study.
Based on region, North-America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global aircraft doors market revenue. However, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe, and LAMEA.
The key market players analyzed in the global aircraft doors market report include
Aviation Technical Services
Altitude Aerospace
Groupe Latécoère
Primus Aerospace
SAAB
Airbus
Collins Aerospace
FACC AG
Potez Aeronautiques
Hellenic Aerospace Industry
