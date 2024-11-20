Brain Digits Empowers Entrepreneurs in Digital Transformation and Leadership Through Pitch George Initiative

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Washington DC, USA; Dubai, UAE – 20 November 2024 –

Brain Digits, a global leader in digital transformation and leadership development, is strengthening its mission to empower entrepreneurs and businesses worldwide through strategic mentorship and technology innovation. This commitment is highlighted by Brain Digits’ participation in Pitch George, a prestigious startup competition hosted by George Washington University’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center.



Through this initiative, Jack Jendo, Founder and CEO of Brain Digits, serves as a judge and mentor, offering specialized guidance to startups as they refine their business models and embrace emerging technologies. With a particular focus on AI, blockchain, and the Metaverse, Jendo brings his expertise to help these entrepreneurs build resilient strategies for growth in the digital age.



“Our work with Pitch George aligns seamlessly with Brain Digits’ core mission: to equip entrepreneurs with the tools and strategies needed to succeed in a fast-evolving global market,” said Jack Jendo. “By sharing our expertise in digital transformation and leadership, we are helping these startups shape sustainable paths to innovation and impact.”



Expanding Brain Digits’ Global Impact

As part of its ongoing initiatives, Brain Digits has developed a suite of programs dedicated to leadership development, digital transformation, and business innovation. These programs support startups and established businesses alike, with a special emphasis on the GCC region, where Brain Digits is empowering organizations to navigate digital disruption and seize new market opportunities.



Pitch George provides a platform for emerging entrepreneurs to present their groundbreaking ideas to an audience of industry leaders and experts. By serving as a judge, Jack Jendo not only reinforces Brain Digits’ commitment to fostering innovation but also brings targeted mentorship that helps entrepreneurs adapt to transformative technologies and scale their businesses effectively.







