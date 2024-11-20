Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, extends warm greetings on the occasion of World Children’s Day
11/20/2024 7:26:15 AM
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) On this World Children’s Day, we celebrate every child’s right to a promising future, made possible through access to quality education. Every child deserves a world where they can safely explore, learn, and grow in a sustainable environment.
At Alef Education, we believe integrating technology into education can bridge gaps, promote inclusion, and create equal opportunities for every child, regardless of background or circumstance. Today, we renew our commitment to providing innovative learning solutions that empower children with skills for the future.
We call on governments, educators, parents, and stakeholders everywhere to unite and offer the resources and support needed to make every child’s dream a reality.
