English FA suspends Rodrigo Bentancur for 7 games due to racial remark about teammate

(MENAFN) Tottenham Hotspur's Uruguayan midfielder, Rodrigo Bentancur, has been handed a seven-match suspension and fined £100,000 (around USD126,000) by the English Association (FA) following a racial slur made during a media interview. The FA stated that Bentancur's comments breached FA Rule E3, which governs improper conduct, including the use of abusive, insulting, or discriminatory language. Specifically, his remarks about his South Korean teammate Son Heung-min were deemed an "aggravated breach" due to their reference to race and ethnicity.



The controversy arose from an appearance Bentancur made on a Uruguayan TV show in June, where he was asked about receiving a football shirt from Son. In his response, Bentancur said, "Sonny's? It could be Sonny's cousin, too, as they all look the same," a comment that was widely criticized for its racial overtones. This remark prompted the FA to investigate the incident, which resulted in the formal charges against Bentancur.



The suspension means that Bentancur will miss several matches for Tottenham Hotspur, further impacting his club's midfield depth. He has been part of Spurs' squad since January 2022, having transferred from Juventus, and has played alongside Son, the South Korean international, for over two years. Son, a key figure at Tottenham since 2015, is known for his leadership and contributions on the pitch.



The FA's decision serves as a reminder of the seriousness with which racial and discriminatory comments are treated in football, as governing bodies continue to emphasize the importance of inclusivity and respect in the sport. Bentancur's suspension and fine are part of the FA's broader efforts to maintain the integrity of the game and protect players from harmful conduct both on and off the field.

