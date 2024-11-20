US Republican president issues threat to ICC director with sanctions over Israel

(MENAFN) Incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune has threatened the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, with U.S. sanctions if they persist in seeking the arrest of Israeli leaders. In May, Khan announced plans to pursue charges against Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and three Hamas leaders for alleged "crimes against humanity" in Gaza. Thune, a from South Dakota, stated that if the ICC does not reverse its actions, the Senate should pass sanctions legislation, as already done by the bipartisan House of Representatives.



Thune emphasized that if Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer does not act, the new Republican majority in the Senate will prioritize support for Israel and push forward with sanctions and other supportive measures. Thune won the internal election for Senate majority leader despite criticism from allies of President-elect Donald Trump, who questioned his ties to the political establishment.



The Republican-led House recently passed a bill that would impose visa bans and financial restrictions on ICC officials prosecuting U.S. allies, with 42 Democrats joining Republicans in support. However, President Joe Biden has voiced strong opposition to this bill. Under a 2002 law, the U.S. president can take action to secure the release of U.S. or allied personnel detained by the ICC. The ICC has not yet acted on Khan’s request, and Israel has since killed the Hamas leaders in question, while Netanyahu fired Gallant last month.

