Fenerbahce Beko to travel to Italy to face Virtus Segafredo Bologna

(MENAFN) Fenerbahce Beko, the leaders of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, will travel to Italy to face Virtus Segafredo Bologna on Wednesday in a Round 11 clash. Under the leadership of head coach Saras Jasikevicius, Fenerbahce have been in strong form, improving to an 8-2 record after securing five consecutive victories. Their most recent win came on November 15, when they defeated Zalgiris Kaunas 72-65 in Lithuania, continuing their impressive run in the European top-flight competition.



However, Fenerbahce's season has been marred by injuries. Key guards Devon Hall (suffering from a hand fracture), Scottie Wilbekin (out for the season with an ACL tear), and Wade Baldwin (dealing with a hamstring issue) have all been sidelined during October and November. Hall has reportedly undergone surgery on his hand, and Wilbekin’s absence has significantly impacted the team, leaving them to adjust to these setbacks as they continue their pursuit of the EuroLeague title.



Virtus Segafredo Bologna, the hosts, have struggled this season and are currently in 17th place with just two wins and eight losses. Their most recent defeat came at home to defending champions Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens, where they lost 82-77 in a tightly contested match at the Unipol Arena. With their backs against the wall, Virtus Segafredo will be looking to secure an upset against Fenerbahce, although they will need to overcome their current form and injuries.



The upcoming game between Virtus Segafredo Bologna and Fenerbahce Beko will take place at the Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, with the tip-off scheduled for 1930GMT on Wednesday. As Fenerbahce leads the standings, they are closely pursued by five teams, all with a 7-3 record: Panathinaikos, Olympiacos, Paris Basketball, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich, making each game crucial in the race for the top spot.

