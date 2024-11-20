Dark Horse Stages Unveils New Stages To Boost North Carolina's Film Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Two brand-new 20,000-square-foot studios now compliment the studio's existing 42,500 square feet of state-of-the-art production space, enhancing Wilmington's vibrant scene

In a grand opening event complete with legendary rock stars, politicians, film veterans, and more, Dark Horse Stages, one of North Carolina's premier production studios, last week officially opened two brand-new sound stages, Stages 3 and 4 , adding more than 40,000 square feet of state-of-the-art production space to Wilmington's vibrant film scene. This significant expansion enhances the infrastructure supporting North Carolina's film industry, already renowned as a traditional and reliable stalwart in the film space, with experienced production crews as well as stunning and diverse landscapes.

The event garnered more than 550 attendees, including industry leaders, state and local officials, and film professionals, underscoring Wilmington's status as a key player in the film and television sector.

"We are committed to providing world-class facilities that enable creators to realize their visions," said Kirk Englebright, President and CEO of Dark Horse Stages. "The turnout reflects the excitement surrounding our expansion and the bright future of film in North Carolina."

Guests were treated to an unforgettable evening featuring live music, thrilling stunts, and special video messages of congratulations from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Gov.-elect, Josh Stein, currently the state's attorney general. Rock legend Dee Snider also made a special appearance, revealing plans to bring his production company, Defiant Artists, to North Carolina. To cap off the celebration, Snider electrified the crowd with a powerful performance of his iconic Twisted Sister anthem, "We're Not Gonna Take It."

"The expansion of Dark Horse Stages brings tremendous value to North Carolina's film industry by enhancing our capacity to meet the diverse needs of today's productions," said North Carolina Film Office

Director Guy Gaster.

"The continued evolution of this outstanding facility elevates North Carolina's appeal as a premier film destination to both major studios and independent filmmakers, alike, providing a modern and attractive entertainment hub that will foster creativity, efficiency, and true collaboration for years to come."

Key Features of Stages 3 and 4:

- Size and Capacity: Each stage is 20,000 square feet, complementing the existing 42,500 square feet of stage space at Stages 1 and 2, providing filmmakers with ample room to create.

- Height and Design: Standing 55 feet tall with a 45-foot to the grid height from the floor, these soundproof stages are built with 12-inch-thick concrete walls and a soundproof roof, ensuring optimal acoustics for various productions.

- Power and Technology: Each stage is equipped with 2400 amps of power and a total suspended live load capacity of 500,000 lbs., accommodating heavy equipment and intricate sets.

- Advanced HVAC System: The facility features a sophisticated Silent Air HVAC System along with a ventilation system, which can re-circulate/evacuate the air within the stages in less than 60 seconds, ensuring a comfortable working environment, crucial for long hours of production.

The Grand Opening event also served as a chance to collaborate with the Film Partnership of North Carolina , offering interns valuable opportunities to explore different career paths within the film industry.

"The Film Partnership of North Carolina is very pleased to support and participate in the opening of the new Dark Horse Stages today. The work of the Film Partnership provides crew support for productions that find a home in North Carolina, and the work of Dark Horse Stages is to provide that all-important home," stated Susi Hamilton, CEO of the Film Partnership of North Carolina. "Dark Horse's presence, and the synchronicity between our organizations, provides a bedrock foundation for the flourishing film economy in North Carolina. I am incredibly proud of our partnership and look forward to its continued success," Hamilton stated.

This opening aligns with a surge of several local productions, including the feature film Merv and TV series like The Waterfront, The Runarounds and The Summer I Turned Pretty. Dark Horse Stages has quickly established itself as a creative hub, supporting both established and emerging filmmakers, and building on North Carolina's rich cinematic legacy.

North Carolina Welcomes Film Productions

Since being dubbed "Hollywood East" in the 1980s, North Carolina has been a sought-after location for filmmakers. The state offers a 25% incentive in the form of a rebate for film productions, making it an attractive option for creators looking for budget-friendly environments. Dark Horse Stages' expansion comes as the industry begins to rebound from a series of consecutive strikes, signaling a renewed interest in high-quality production facilities and reinforcing Wilmington's status as a premier filming destination.

About Dark Horse Stages, Inc.

Founded in 2020, Dark Horse Stages has rapidly become a leading provider of sound stages and production facilities in Wilmington, NC. With a commitment to supporting the creative process and fostering local talent, Dark Horse Stages provides filmmakers with the resources they need to bring their visions to life. For more information about Dark Horse Stages and its facilities, please visit darkhorsestages.

