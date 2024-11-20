Heartland Dental Affiliates With Blue Spring Dental Care, Facilitated By Dental Pitch Brokerage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Terry Soule, Blue Spring Care

- Dr. Terry SouleATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Spring Dental Care, owned by Dr. Terry Soule, has successfully affiliated with Heartland Dental, the nation's leading DSO, and one of Heartland Dental's supported practices, with the assistance of Dental Pitch Brokerage . Dr. Soule initially engaged with the Dental Pitch Brokerage team at the Florida Dental Convention in June 2024, expressing his intention to sell his practice.Through their tailored four-phase process, Dental Pitch Brokerage guided Dr. Soule from valuation through closing, showcasing his practice's strengths to more than 20 qualified buyers. Dental Pitch Brokerage's strategic approach, emphasizing transparency and comprehensive support, enabled Dr. Soule to receive top value and a smooth transaction, culminating in a successful acquisition by Heartland Dental and one of its supported practices.Post sale, Dr. Soule said,“Jason (Managing Director at Dental Pitch Brokerage), you have been unbelievable during this whole process! I have nothing but the highest praise for you and your team! I have been EXTREMELY happy with my representation from all of you, and I will happily refer anyone to you in the future. You guys really are the best, and I am SO grateful about how everything worked out.”The completion of this transaction highlights Dental Pitch Brokerage's commitment to simplifying dental practice sales and providing exceptional value to both sellers and buyers. Their expertise and innovative live pitch events have set a new standard in the industry, ensuring practice owners can achieve maximum value with minimal hassle.For more details on how Dental Pitch Brokerage can help you successfully sell your practice, visit or download The Dental EBITDA Handbook (located on the website for free) for additional insights.

